Wisconsin ranks as the eighth-most active state in America, a new study by Fitness Volt shows.
The research by Fitness Volt reviewed all 50 states based on multiple factors related to exercise, including each state’s number of gyms and health clubs per capita, prevalence of physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities and Google search terms associated with exercise.
The study revealed that Minnesota is the most active state in America. The Midwestern state has a total of 571 gyms which equates to ten gyms per 100,000 people, the highest of any state, and 15 health clubs per 100,000 people, the fourth highest overall. Additionally, 87 percent of Minnesota residents have access to exercise opportunities.
Wisconsin had 7 gyms and 13 health clubs per 100,000 people, with 85 percent of residents having access to exercise opportunities, Fitness Volt said.
In contrast, West Virginia ranks as America’s least active state. Only 59 percent of West Virginia residents have access to exercise opportunities, as the state has the fewest number of health clubs per capita (eight per 100,000 people, and four gyms per 100,000 people), also the lowest in the country.
Fitness Volt noted that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 150 minutes of exercise each week for adults, as exercise is such a crucial factor in leading a healthy lifestyle, both physically and mentally. Ensuring people have access to exercise opportunities and resources is vital to healthy communities, the organization said.
Fitness Volt is a comprehensive online resource dedicated to strength sports, healthy eating and exercise.