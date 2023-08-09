Alex Ysquierdo is the new director of Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program.
Ysquierdo has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector and earned a master's degree from Edgewood College in Madison and a bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Prior to joining the Wisconsin Department of Administration he worked for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Associated Bank, BMO Harris Bank and Summit Credit Union.
Born in Texas and transplanted to Wisconsin, he grew up amidst the sprawling fields of a 10,000-acre potato farm in central Wisconsin, I learned the values of hard work, dedication, and community from an early age. My journey led me to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where I earned my bachelor’s degree, setting the foundation for my future endeavors.
"My unwavering dedication to both community and progress forms the cornerstone of my endeavors," he said in a news release. "Through my work and personal interactions, I strive to contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of this exceptional state we call home."