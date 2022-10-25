The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC) will hold its 15th annual Sustainability Conference November 15 & 16 2022 at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. This year’s theme is (R)Evolution of Sustainability – Bringing the Green to Green Bay. Energy product innovator U.S. Venture is the event’s host sponsor.
Wisconsin’s premier sustainability event for businesses, WSBC’s annual conference has become a must-attend event for organizations committed to improving their sustainability efforts. “There’s a growing awareness of the wide-ranging impacts of sustainability,” said Jessy Servi Ortiz, managing director of WSBC. “Business leaders have gained a new appreciation for the role improved sustainability can play in everything from cost cutting and new business development to employee attraction and retention. This conference has become the place to connect and learn the latest on the topic.”
The event opens on Nov. 15 with sponsor facility tours, including tours of the world-famous Lambeau Field. An award reception honoring recipients of this year’s Sustainable Business follows at the U.S. Venture building in Titletown. On Nov. 16, Packer CEO Mark Murphy will kick off that day’s program with a warm welcome to Green Bay Packers home. Keynote speakers include Theresa Lehman, Sustainability Director, Miron Construction, who will discuss the Packers Green Story, and Laurie D. Andrieate, CEO of Appvion, LLC, speaking on the company’s integrated sustainability strategy. The afternoon session will feature a keynote panel on the topic, “The (R)Evolution of E.S.G., Sustainability and Our Future.”
Breakout sessions throughout the day include supply chain sustainability, life cycle analysis, data management and greenhouse gas tracking, and how to build inclusive cultures and strategies. WSBC will also be demonstrating its updated Green Masters 2.0 sustainability program, which is available free of charge to all WSBC members.
“We’ve experienced the benefits of sustainability firsthand and are excited to learn how to take our efforts to the next level,” said Susan Gilbert-Miller, Vice President of Sustainability. “It’s an honor to help make this conference possible for the sustainable business community across Wisconsin and beyond.”
To view the WSBC’s conference agenda and register, visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2022-conference.