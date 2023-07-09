The Department of Safety and Professional Services announced that beginning July 11, Wisconsin trades exams administered by DSPS will be offered in Spanish.
“We’ve been working hard on improvements that make it easier and more efficient to participate in our credentialing process,” said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth. “DSPS plays a critical role in ensuring valued members of our workforce meet the standards set by Wisconsin law. Making our trades exams available in Spanish directly invests in growing Wisconsin’s workforce by providing another option for people who are becoming certified in our trades.”
Most of the 240 credentials DSPS issues require some sort of exam for initial licensing. While many professions use third-party partners to offer tests, the department administers most trades exams, such as plumbing or welding. Beginning July 11, 40 trades exams will be available in Spanish.
A list of trades professions licensed by DSPS is available on the DSPS website. Each profession has its own application form. Applicants can request a Spanish language examination by checking a box on the application form.
DSPS typically offers two trades testing events per month across the state in DeForest, Pewaukee, Wausau, Appleton, or Eau Claire. The trades exams are paper tests and are proctored in-person. All 40 exams are available to take during each testing event. Exams vary in length, and some test-takers register and sit for multiple exams. Information about scheduling an exam and exam dates
“We are glad to have our Spanish exams up and running, and I appreciate the work our team has done to allow Wisconsin workers who speak Spanish to take their exams, complete their license applications, and enter or advance in their chosen fields,” said Hereth.
DSPS issues more than 240 unique licenses, administers dozens of boards and councils that regulate professions, enforces state building codes, and maintains the Wisconsin Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.