Wisconsin Women in Government, a statewide, bipartisan, non-profit organization of women in government service, today announced new board of directors members and executive committee.
The new board members are:
- Richelle Andrae
- Vaishnavi Mannar
- Emily Petersen
- Eileen Pierce
- Erin Smith
- Carla Wolff
The executive committee serves as the guiding force behind Wisconsin Women in Government's strategic initiatives and direction. Members of the 2023-2025 executive committee are:
- Chelsea Shanks, president
- Allison Cramer, vice-president
- Audra Cohen-Plata, past president
- Sherri Voigt , treasurer
- Karley Downing, secretary
- Diane Handrick, member-at-large
- Kimberly Hernandez, member-at-large
“We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and announce the exceptional individuals comprising our executive committee,” said Chelsea Shanks, President of Wisconsin Women in Government. “Their collective experience and passion for advancing women’s leadership in government will undoubtedly propel WWIG to new heights.”