GREEN BAY—Green Bay area startups will soon have an additional support system: WiSys VentureHome-Green Bay.
WiSys VentureHome-Green Bay is a partnership between WiSys, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the Greater Green Bay Chamber, created to support local entrepreneurs in bringing ideas, innovations and technologies into the marketplace. It will be located at The Urban Hub, 340 North Broadway, Suite #200 in downtown Green Bay. The initiative is opening with a launch celebration on Nov. 9.
“The goal is to provide everything your startup needs under one roof,” said WiSys President Arjun Sanga. “A WiSys VentureHome organizes key central and local resources in one place—like a Home Depot for entrepreneurs. This program is additive and non-competitive with local initiatives.”
At WiSys VentureHome-Green Bay, entrepreneurs will have access to:
● The Urban Hub coworking community.
● Local and statewide ecosystems of resources.
● Concierge service from startup experts.
● Connection to a statewide network of entrepreneurs and mentors.
● Research and patented technologies from the UW-System.
● Established entrepreneurship toolkits and workshops.
● The Blueprint Green Bay accelerator program.
The WiSys VentureHome initiative aims to establish startup hubs in communities with University of Wisconsin System campuses by working with local partners. Serving UW-System faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as local community members, the hubs will benefit from a strong connection to the UW-System and local community resources.
Green Bay was chosen as the site for the second WiSys VentureHome for its thriving entrepreneurial community and the strong connections between the University and community. The pilot launched in Eau Claire in February 2020.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Urban Hub is a modern coworking community and space in the city’s Railyard Innovation District.
The launch celebration starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 9, followed by lunch and open house until 2 p.m. In accordance with the CDC’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and the policies of UW-Green Bay, organizers request that all event attendees wear a face covering while indoors.