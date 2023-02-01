Wittman Regional Airport announced it will construct 20 new T-Hangar units, with construction beginning this spring.
The buildings will be the first airport-owned hangars built in 20 years and will help reduce a waiting list of more than 50 aircraft owners and pilots. The project will entail earthwork, taxi-lane construction, utility and stormwater infrastructure, provided by a combination of county, state and federal grant funding.
Two 10-unit T-hangers will be constructed on the east ramp directly south of the intersection of Taxiway J and Taxiway E. Each hangar unit will be 42′ wide at the door opening, 33′ deep, with a 12′ high clear door opening, sized to fit up to a light piston twin.
They will have automatic bifold doors, concrete floors, insulated, and heated with individual gas heaters in each unit. One of the buildings will have a public use restroom for all tenants in the area.
There will be six shovel-ready hangar pad sites for up to 60’x60′ private-built hangars, with electric and gas nearby. Those lots will be available for land lease in summer 2023.