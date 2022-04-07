OSHKOSH—Today Volatus Infrastructure, LLC, in partnership with Wittman Regional Airport and Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp., announced their first permanent electric Vehicle Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vertiport.
The vertiport, which is a location designed to support eVTOL aircraft, is being built at Wittman Regional Airport and will include a terminal with amenities, a landing pad and a vehicle-agnostic charging station. "Vehicle agnostic" essentially means the charging stations are compatible across common systems.
“The future of air transportation lands today and it lands here in Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” said Grant Fisk, co-founder of Volatus. “Volatus is able to provide an infrastructure solution at a price point that will grant greater access to the eVTOL industry.”
"The Volatus development allows us continued revitalization of our airport by integrating future aviation technology into existing infrastructure," said Jim Schell, Wittman Regional Airport Director.
Founded in 2021, Volatus Infrastructure, LLC is connecting communities to the future with eVTOL infrastructure by focusing on being vehicle agnostic while maintaining affordability. Volatus offers three main vertiport designs, a charging station, plus an app and maintenance programs.