WMC Foundation – an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – has opened applications for its third Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship to business leaders from across Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Leads program is an interactive and educational program for emerging executives from across the state, representing an array of industries. Each program features a series of sessions and speakers on the state’s economy, complex business challenges, leadership and the foundational public policies that will shape the future of Wisconsin’s economic landscape. Participants hear from business experts and seasoned leaders as they develop skills and ideas to drive the business community forward.
“These cohorts represent our future as a state,” said WMC Foundation Executive Director Wade Goodsell. “We are thrilled to again coordinate an opportunity for emerging leaders to sharpen each other, develop leadership skills and engage with public policy. The participants of this program will undoubtedly impact Wisconsin’s communities and business climate, and we look forward to learning alongside them.”
Past installments of the Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship program featured a variety of keynote speakers including state elected officials, military officers and leaders from Wisconsin companies such as Brakebush, CliftonLarsenAllen, Dairyland Power, Kwik Trip, M3, Society Insurance, Waupaca Foundry, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, WPS Health Solutions and more.
Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship Series:
- Madison: Retreat 1: Jan. 23-24, The Edgewater Hotel, Madison
- La Crosse: Retreat 2: Feb. 27-28, The Charmant Hotel, LaCrosse
- Green Bay: Retreat 3: April 23-24, Lodge Kohler, Green Bay
- Alumni Retreat, May 29-30, The American Club, Kohler
To learn more about the Wisconsin Leads: Executive Fellowship please visit: https://www.wmcfoundation.org/wisconsin-leads/.