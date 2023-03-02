Women in the Pipe Trades open house will be held 4 to 6:30 p.m., March 8 at the UA Training Facility, 2700 Northridge Drive, Kaukauna.
Four successful women will be part of a panel discussion about the industry which includes plumbing, pipefitting, welding, fabrication, and HVAC. There will be an interactive tour and demonstrations. Girls and their parents are encouraged to learn about the 400 paid apprenticeships available that lead to careers without college debt that offer great salaries and benefits.
RSVP by following this link.
The speakers will be Kim Bassett, president and CEO of Bassett Mechanical; Hope Voigt, CEO of Tweet/Garot Mechanical; Lynn O’Shasky, apprenticeship training representative Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development; and Kristen Vera, virtual design coordinator Tweet.Garot Mechnical.