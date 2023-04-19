Insight Publications has announced recipients of its fourth annual Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards.
The 2023 honorees hail from across the 18-county region of Northeast Wisconsin, representing a broad cross-section of industries and areas of influence. They include:
- Dr. Sabrina Robins, Chief Operations Officer, AbaCor, an Abaxent Company, Visionary
- Mai J. Lo Lee, Director of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs, UW-Green Bay, Difference Maker (Community)
- Cara Gosse, Development Director, Children’s Wisconsin , Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Kimberly Stoeger, Owner & Clinical Nutritionist, Nutritional Healing, Difference Maker (Business)
- Nan Bush, President, The Bellin Health Foundation, Corporate Leader
- Chelsea Kocken, Director of Special Projects, On Broadway, Inc., Young Influencer
- Brenda Paulin, Owner, Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge, Business Owner
- Diane Roundy, Director - Executive Search, Truity Partners, Mentor
“These women have shown outstanding leadership and dedication to their communities and the people around them,” said Insight Events Coordinator Andy Thoman, who facilitated the selection process. “They are true role models for others to follow. I have no doubt that they will continue to inspire others and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”
Honorees will be featured in a special publication and recognized at an awards ceremony Aug. 1 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay. Ceremony tickets will be available in May. Presenting sponsors include Acuity Insurance, Insight Publications and U.S. Venture.
More information is available at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence or by contacting Andy Thoman at athoman@insightonbusiness.com.