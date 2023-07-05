Registration is open for Insight Publications’ fourth-annual Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay.
Registration is available online at www.insightonbusiness.com/women.
The event will feature a plated lunch and remarks from this year’s eight honorees, including:
- Dr. Sabrina Robins, Chief Operations Officer, AbaCor, an Abaxent Company, Visionary
- Mai J. Lo Lee, Culture and Engagement Strategist, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Difference Maker (Community)
- Cara Gosse, Development Director, Children’s Wisconsin, Difference Maker (Nonprofit)
- Kimberly Stoeger, Owner & Clinical Nutritionist, Nutritional Healing, Difference Maker (Business)
- Nan Bush, President, The Bellin Health Foundation, Corporate Leader
- Chelsea Kocken, Director of Special Projects, On Broadway, Inc., Young Influencer
- Brenda Paulin, Owner, Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge, Business Owner
- Diane Roundy, Director - Executive Search, Truity Partners, Mentor
“We are so excited to recognize these remarkable women at our 2023 luncheon event,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen said. “Our selection committee had a very challenging job choosing just eight honorees, but they have delivered with an incredibly diverse, inspirational set of stories to tell about the women who are making things happen in the region. I encourage everyone to join us Aug. 1."
This year’s honorees will also be featured in a special supplement to Insight magazine that will be published in August.
Presenting sponsors for this year’s event include Acuity Insurance, Bank First, Schreiber Foods Institute for Women’s Leadership at UW-Green Bay and U.S. Venture.
Event questions may be directed to Event Manager Andy Thoman at athoman@insightonbusiness.com.