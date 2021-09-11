The third annual Women’s Leadership Conference, an all-day professional development and networking event, returns Oct. 7 to the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
Developed by Vicki Updike, the founder of New Sage Strategies, the conference provides a platform for a diverse audience of professional women to receive inspiration and empowerment to achieve their career and personal goals. The conference features sessions, panel discussions and keynote presentations from experienced leaders with content focused on leadership development, career advancement and well-being.
Marissa Orr, the author of “Lean Out” and a former executive at Facebook and Google, is the conference’s first keynote speaker and will look to answer the question: “What have we gotten wrong about women at work?”
Nada Lena Nasserdeen, the author of “Closing the Gap Between You and Your Potential,” will deliver the afternoon keynote address on transformative leadership from the inside out.
In addition to the keynote speakers, there’s a full slate of breakout speakers, including Updike, who will discuss why it’s important for women to know their value. There also will be time for networking.
The conference begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. and concludes with a cocktail reception beginning at 4:15 p.m.
For more information, visit https://womensleadershipwi.com/.