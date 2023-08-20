Women from the community are invited to participate in Women's Equality Day at the Appleton Farmers' Market Aug. 26 in Houdini Plaza.
Working with Appleton Downtown Inc., Graham Images, and PhotoOpp, the Women's Action Coalition will create an oral history and visual project about women and girls in the Fox Cities. Student photographers monitored by professionals from PhotoOpp will snap Polaroid photos of attendees who share their own experiences about what its like to be a woman in the Fox Cities today. Participants will keep their photo, and copies of all of the photos and comments will be combined for the formal Women's Action Coalition project.
The Women's Action Coalition of the Fox Valley represents the Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region, League of Women Voters of Appleton-Fox Cities, American Association of University Women-Appleton, Northeast Wisconsin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and Mid-Day Women's Alliance. Leadership rotates among the partner organizations annually, with the Women's Fund coordinating this year.
The Women's Action Coalition first observed Women's Equality Day in 2020.
"Quotes from the women we've photographed so far have been very insightful," said Julie Keller executive director for the Women's Fund. "And it should be fun to hear from participants 'on the spot' at the Aug. 26 market. We hope to capture views from a diverse group of women from our community, and to be able to utilize the project at future WAC programs and events."
According to Keller, by harnessing the collective power of the partnering organizations, the coalition will continue the legacy of the women who fought for equality a century ago to empower today's women and ensure that the efforts to advance women's rights are ongoing.
“The Women’s Fund is proud to come together with other women-serving organizations in our community to elevate the voices of women as we work towards our vision of a community where power and opportunity are not limited by gender.”
To learn more about the Women's Action Coalition, go to womensactioncoalition.org or visit the coalition's page on Facebook.