GREEN BAY – After a decade, the Women’s Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation has unveiled a new brand campaign.
“Our new brand is rooted in the goals that were created by the original founders of the Women’s Fund almost 30 years ago,” said Lori Harris, Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay President. “These goals - to empower, inspire, and invest - are the three drivers that we believe can uplift families and create a stronger community for us all.”
With more than 500 annual donors, an endowment of $3.2 million, and over 150 volunteers, the Women’s Fund is a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming community that encourages everyone to work together to find solutions to the issues that disproportionately affect women in our region.
“When a small group of passionate women came together to create the Women’s Fund many years ago, we recognized that this work would evolve over time as the needs of our community changed,” said Judy Nagel, one of the founding members of the Women’s Fund. “The new logo invites broader participation to the Women’s Fund, while staying true to our mission and vision.”
The new branding will be rolled out in the coming weeks and will include a newly launched website. The improved site provides an enhanced experience for our donors, grantees, and volunteers, and is a valuable resource to understand the Women’s Fund mission and grants process and our commitment to the community.
The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay thanks KHROME Agency for the development of the new logo and website. This video beautifully captures the evolution of the brand.