GREEN BAY—Wisconsin’s largest one-day conference dedicated to empowering women in their career journey will be held at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay on Oct. 11.
The Women's Leadership Conference, presented by New Sage Strategies, returns for the fourth consecutive year with a mission to develop a community of strong women leaders.
For Wisconsin businesses, diversity and inclusion matter more than ever. A report by the McKinsey & Company states that executive teams with more than 30% of women are more likely to outperform those with fewer or no women.
Despite the increased performance in most business sectors nationwide, female executive representation remains below 25%.
Vicki Updike, the founder of New Sage Strategies LLC, a company dedicated to developing effective leaders, created The Women's Leadership Conference. Her vision is to give women all-day professional development and networking event that provides a platform outside of the workplace to educate, encourage and inspire women in their career journey.
“It's the unfortunate reality of corporate America today; one in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce completely," Updike said. “Businesses and professionals need to continue to fuel the momentum of the progress we’ve made in gaining leadership roles for women. Especially now when women’s roles in the workplace are at risk.”
The 2022 conference theme is “Be Bold. Be You.” The conference will feature two keynote speakers. Award-winning communication coach Denise Thomas will present "Leading with your best self and Authentic Mind." Former educator, coach and business executive Ali Starr will take the afternoon stage with her motivational program "Chase Your Lion."
The conference will also feature nine breakout sessions focused on career development, communication, diversity and inclusion, and building confidence.
Registration is open, and tickets start at $59. To view the complete conference schedule, speaker profiles, and registration, visit womensleadershipwi.com