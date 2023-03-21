GREEN BAY —The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership is hosting its second annual evening celebrating Northeast Wisconsin women at all stages of their careers April 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Weidner.
“Celebrate 2023: Phenomenally You” is an evening of networking, education and inspiration open to everyone. The evening’s agenda includes networking, cocktails and appetizers; a reflection of leadership insights, observations and inpirations shared by accomplished area leaders at Institute events throughout the last year and a keynote presentation by Mariana Atencio, a national award-winning journalist and author, "Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real.”
Women from across the region and those who mentor and supervise them—including men—are encouraged to attend the event. To learn more, visit the website at . “The Institute has gained great momentum in the last year, hosting dozens of formal and informal events and engaging thousands of women who are looking for a flexible and dynamic resource for connection, networking, education and inspiration, said said Janet Bonkowski, executive director of the Institute.
“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate what women across the region have accomplished over the last year and share the opportunities that lie ahead. ‘Celebrate’ is a fun and engaging way to learn about the resources of the Institute and meet other inspiring women from across Northeast Wisconsin.”