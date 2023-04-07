The directors of the Woodward Communications Foundation recently awarded donations totaling $72,650 to the following organizations:
- Apricity, $12,350 (Appleton/Green Bay, Wisconsin)
- Dickeyville Park Foundation, $10,000 (Dickeyville, Wisconsin)
- Dubuque Arboretum, $12,300 (Dubuque, Iowa)
- Hills & Dales, $25,000 (Dubuque, Iowa)
- Iowa College Foundation, $3,000 (Iowa)
- NICC Foundation, $10,000 (Dubuque, Iowa)
In addition to the current gifts outlined above, the foundation continues to be a significant contributor to United Way in numerous communities where Woodward Communications, Inc. conducts business.
Established in 1956 as a private 501(c)(3) foundation, the underlying tenet of the foundation is to financially support and give back to the communities where Woodward Communications, Inc. businesses are located. Since its inception, the Foundation has made gifts exceeding $7.5 million dollars.
Woodward Communications Foundation Directors and Officers include:
- Tom Woodward, President and Director (WCI CEO/President)
- Steve Larson, Treasurer and Director (WCI CFO & Corporate Services Director)
- Amy Wagner, Secretary and Director (WCI Executive Assistant to the CEO/President)
- Mary Anne Drewek, Director (Account Executive, WHBY/WSCO, Woodward Radio Group)
- Beth Lutgen, Director (Group Managing Editor, Eastern Iowa Media Group – North)
- Bob Woodward, Director (Vice President-Woodward Community Media, Publisher, TH Media)