DE PERE—The C.A. Lawton Co. said that there was a fatality resulting from an accident that occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 at its foundry operation located at 1900 Enterprise Drive in De Pere.
The company said in a press release on Monday, Aug. 8 that a 24-year-old worker had succumbed to his injuries following the accident. The name of the employee has not been released, and the cause of death is being determined as part of an ongoing OSHA investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,“ said Andrew Mastalir, sales & marketing manager. “Our entire team is struggling with this extremely difficult and emotional situation. As far as I can determine, there has never been a work-related fatality at The C.A. Lawton Co. in its 143-year history. We are taking time for open discussions with all team members across the organization, and counseling services are being offered to anyone who needs them.”