The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council has announced its 2022 Sustainable Business Award winners. Three of this year's honorees represent New North Region companies, including Green Bay Packaging and Mercury Marine.
These awards celebrate recipients that demonstrate cutting-edge environmental, social, and governance leadership and recognizes them for being leaders in their industries and communities.
Jessy Servi Ortiz, managing director of WSBC, says, “Businesses play a crucial role in delivering solutions to customers and markets. These awards recognize Wisconsin businesses for delivering value through sustainable integration and driving sustainable adoption and innovation in the market.”
The 2022 Sustainable Business Award winners are:
- Sustainable Product of the Year: ContainerBoard Paper by Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay
- Innovative Service of the Year: Printing using UV LED Curing Technology by Empire Screen Printing, Onalaska
- Executive Sustainable Leadership: Chris Drees, President, Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac
- Sustainable Champion: Scott Louks, Sustainability Manager, Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac
The award finalists and winners were celebrated at the WSBC Sustainable Business Awards Reception at the US Venture building in Green Bay's Titletown District Nov. 15.
A special leadership award is also given in honor of WSBC’s founder and executive director emeritus. The Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award recognizes Eggert’s legacy and countless contributions to the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Community. This year, the award was presented to LeeAnn Glover of American Family Insurance.
For more information about the Awards Reception and WSBC Conference, visit: https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2022-conference
- To see last year’s award winners, visit https://www.wisconsinsustainability.com/2021winners
- For more information about the Awards, visit: www.wisconsinsustainability.com/awards