APPLETON —The YMCA of the Fox Cities has is launching Your Y, Your Way — a new membership program that provides customers with increased options to better meet their needs — including 24/7 access to the Heart of the Valley YMCA.
“We’ve made multiple changes designed to make the Y an even better value to its members,” said Sue Pawlowski, vice president membership, marketing, and communications for the YMCA of the Fox Cities. “Being open 24/7 is another differentiator that provides more options to our members.”
With the new membership options, community members can choose from one of four options: Youth (ages 6 through 17), Young Adult (ages 18 through 29), Adult (30-plus) and Family. There is a $12 charge to add tennis, or additional youth, adult or young adult living in the same household. Seniors (ages 65-plus) receive a $5 monthly discount on all categories.
Adult members can take advantage of 24/7 access to the Heart of the Valley YMCA’s wellness center, free weights and track area. To use this service, members must sign an access waiver, undergo a background check and purchase a $12 annual per person activation bar code. There will be no staff available outside the Y’s regular hours. The Heart of the Valley’s 24/7 Wellness Center areas are protected by advanced security and video surveillance.
These new options are among a series of changes made by the YMCA of the Fox Cities in the past year to expand its reach. Last spring, the Y launched the YMCA360 platform, which allows all members to access hundreds of on-demand and live classes.
In August, the Y acquired the former Valley Fitness & Racquet Center in Fox Crossing, renaming it the Ogden Family YMCA Fitness and Valley Tennis Center, providing Y members another location and adding an indoor tennis facility to local offerings.
Additionally, Thrivent Financial donated its Child Learning Center on Meade Street in Appleton last fall to the YMCA of the Fox Cities. The gift, worth an estimated $6.1 million, provides the Y with full ownership of the facility.