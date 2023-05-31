The University of Wisonsin-Oshkosh as partnered with Oshkosh Community YMCA to keep its childcare center open.
UWO officials had announced in early May that due to declining enrollment and ongoing staff shortages it would permanently close the center at the end of June. The center, which is licensed for 150 children had 50 enrolled for the spring semester.
An online petition urged UWO to find a solution to keep the child care center open.
“Our review of the YMCA’s operations and the cooperative spirit we have seen from the YMCA leaders confirm our confidence that we are collaborating with a caring, community-oriented nonprofit partner,” said UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We are confident the stability and quality of care at the CLCC will only increase.”
Oshkosh YMCA already offers full-time child care at two locations as well as offering child watch services, school age child care services and school prep child care services.