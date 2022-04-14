GREEN BAY—A free event coming Tuesday, April 19 focuses on building the next generation construction workforce through active engagement with Youth Apprenticeship (YA). The panel discussion is hosted by the Northeast Wisconsin Construction Alliance, with the support of New North Inc.
The event focuses on how construction companies can become more involved in bringing students into their firms and building student skills within the industry. Panelists will discuss the youth apprenticeship work experience through the eyes of the student, educators and the company. YA integrates school- and work-based learning to instruct students in employability and occupational skills defined by Wisconsin industries.
Panelists include YA specialists Jen Johnson of CESA 7, Ginelle Hussin of The Boldt Company, and Tanya Jaeger and Claire Pszeniczny of Lakeshore Technical College. They will be joined by a sister-brother duo of program participants: Olivia Hanson, a first-year welding apprentice, and Luke Hanson, a third-year construction electrician apprentice. New North Inc. Vice President of Talent Development Rebecca Deschane will moderate the discussion.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a welcome message and a networking breakfast. The panel discussion is from 8-9 a.m. The event is at NWTC Corporate Conference Center, 2740 W. Mason St. in Green Bay.
The no-cost registration can be completed by the end of day today, April 14, at https://conta.cc/3vcjvKq. Attendees should park in NWTC Lot 7 and enter through Door 7.
While this event features the construction industry, any organization interested in learning more about how youth apprenticeship can be leveraged as a talent pipeline is encouraged to attend.