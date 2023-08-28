The M&M Area Community Foundation is seeking people ages 12 – 21 to join the Youth Advisory Committee.
Program opportunities include leadership development with a strong focus on making a difference and giving back to communities.
Joining YAC is a terrific way to network with students from schools across Marinette and Menominee counties. Students who attend seven meetings per school year, whether in-person or virtually, will receive a scholarship of $100 per year. Students who serve as YAC president, vice president or secretary or, who are elected to the Foundation’s Board of Directors, are eligible for additional scholarship funding.
Youth Advisory Council members advise the M&M Foundation’s board of directors on concerns and interests of youth and teens. In addition, they plan special events, earn community service hours, evaluate applications and award grants to local nonprofits.
The council meets monthly, at a day, time and location determined by its members. Most meetings will have both an in-person and virtual option. The orientation meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. We will gather in-person at LE Jones Company, 3711 10th St., Menominee. There will also be an option to attend virtually. The Community Foundation will provide dinner.
All those interested in joining YAC should visit the Foundation’s “Youth” page at mmacf.org for more details.