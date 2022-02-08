The 12th annual Manufacturing First Expo and Conference will be held on October 26, 2022 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, WI.
Keynote Presentation: John Sileo - CEO, The Sileo Group
John Sileo lost everything to cybercrime, including his multi-million-dollar software company and two years while facing jail time for cybercrimes he did not commit. He shares his experiences worldwide to keep others from suffering a similar fate. A keynote speaker, award-winning author and cyber-tech expert, John has been featured on 60 Minutes and Anderson Cooper, contributed to The Wall Street Journal and spoken for clients ranging from the Pentagon to Amazon, the Small Business Administration to Schwab. John graduated from Harvard University, is an inductee into the National Speakers Hall of Fame and divides his life’s work between speaking and hosting nature-immersed leadership retreats in the Rocky Mountains. John’s highly adventurous wife and daughters are at the heart of his compass.
More 2022 event info coming soon!