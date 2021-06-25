Manufacturing First 2021 will take place on Oct. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.  Manufacturing First provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow their businesses and is designed for them to showcase industry advances, highlight successes, announce the latest developments and provide premier networking opportunities.

This year’s Manufacturing Event will feature a keynote speaker, 16 breakout sessions and over 200 exhibitors. There will also be plenty of networking time.

Click here to register.