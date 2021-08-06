Oct. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay
7 to 8 a.m.: Breakfast and networking
8 a.m.: Keynote presentation from Dr. Rick Rigsby
Presentation by Oshkosh Corp. President and CEO John Pfeifer
9:30 a.m.: Expo hall opens
10 to 10:45 a.m.: Breakout sessions
- “Tackle Your Talent Shortage with Work-based Learning” presented by Stephanie Borowski from First Business Bank
- “Is Your Brain on Bias” presented by Yvonne DeGroot of Fox Valley Technical College and Mohammed Bey from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- “What Union and Non-Union Employers Need to Know About NLRB Developments,” presented by Annie Eiden and John Haase of Godrey & Kahn
- “Why You Need More Then Pay and Benefits to Attract the Right Talent to Your Company” presented by Mike Schlagenhaufer of Acuity
11 to 11:45 a.m.: Breakout sessions
- “Toes in the Water: Entering New Markets without Drowning” presented by Rob Macklin of Davis | Kuelthau
- Nicolet Bank — TBD
- WMEP Bank — TBD
- “Sales & Marketing Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic World: How to Make ‘Virtual” Work for Your Business” presented by Greg Linnemanstons of the Weidert Group
11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Boxed lunches available in the Grand Hallway
12 to 12:45 p.m. : Breakout Sessions
- “Creating a Winning Culture Based on Innovation, Ownership and Accountability” presented by Dean Stewart of St. Norbert College
- “Weathering Future Financial Storms for the Business Owner Today” presented by Brian Ruh and Brad Ruh of Action Financial Strategies
- “Cyber Risk in Manufacturing: What Executives Need to Know for 2022” presented by Emily Selck of M3 Insurance
- “Non-Complete Agreements: Tips and Traps” by attorney Sara Ackermann of Ruder Ware and “Wage & Hour Pitfalls, Updates and Developments” by attorneys Chad Levanetz and Niccole Stangl of Ruder Ware
1 to 1:45 p.m. Breakout Sessions
- “Panel Discussion on Building Resilience in Manufacturing Supply Chains” led by Joe Girard of Wipfli LLP
- Lakeshore Technical College and Moraine Park Technical College — TBD
2 to 4 p.m. Power Hour and Cocktail Reception on the Expo Floor