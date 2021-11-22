The entire Manufacturing First planning team would like to extend the most sincere thank you to everyone who took part in the 2021 Manufacturing First Expo and Conference. We would especially like to thank our sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, attendees, event staff, and host site staff for making it such a spectacular event.
Save the date for the 12th annual Manufacturing First Expo and Conference next year on October 26, 2022.
Check out the 2021 Manufacturing First Expo and Conference Photo Gallery.