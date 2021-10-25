The Manufacturing First Conference & Expo planning team is monitoring the CDC Recommendations & Guidelines in regard to the COVID-19 virus. The following precautions will be set in place:
- Masks are optional for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be available at registration for those who would like one.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the event space.
- Food and beverage will be single-serve only.
The KI Convention Center and Hyatt Regency requires masks to be worn in their high traffic public areas (hotel, lobby, restaurants, etc.)