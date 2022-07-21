Joe Kiedinger - Prophit Co.
Leadership Reimagined
Is your company able to function effectively, to cope adequately, to change appropriately and to grow from within? Joe Kiedinger runs Prophit Co., an Organizational Health company and will focus on two key areas that leaders should address to improve company health: Organizational and Interpersonal communication. Everything begins and ends with a company's purpose. Once aligned, the team can clearly identify goals and initiatives to drive the organization forward. He’ll also share simple changes you can make to connect people in working towards the common cause through healthy conflict resolution, teamwork and cooperation.
Joe is a former cruise ship entertainer. You will have some fun as Joe shares applicable steps, based on the tenets of Servant Leadership, in helping people focus less on themselves and more on how they can help others and the company achieve greater heights.
Anthony (Tony) Steffek - Davis Kuelthau S.C.
Overtime, Extra Comp, and the FLSA - Oh My!
In today’s tight labor market, employers are taking various steps to ensure shifts are covered and that orders are filled on time and with quality. Allowing extra overtime and paying additional compensation (shift differentials, attendance bonuses, etc.) certainly are becoming commonplace. But, did you know that paying additional compensation increases the amount an employer must pay for that extra overtime? Join Tony Steffek, Chair of the Labor & Employment Team of Davis│Kuelthau, for a primer on the rules for overtime compensation under the federal and Wisconsin wage and hour laws their nuances, including:
- An employee’s “regular rate of pay” under the Fair Labor Standards Act;
- How “time and a half” is not exactly “and a half” when employees work overtime and receive additional compensation; and
- The benefits of self-auditing your payroll history and related tips and tricks for avoiding headaches.
Wendy Diem & Matthew Kelly - Fox Valley Tech College & Moraine Park Tech College
Incident Response Planning: The True Cost of an Outage – a Practical Approach Security Incidents
A security incident is not if it will happen, it is a matter of when. This breakout session will explore the process of incident response through case study and best practice. The goal of the session is to provide everyone with a simple framework that can be used regardless of organizational size or level of experience.
Consolidated Construction
Building a Top Team: How Your Facility Can Attract & Retain Talent
Modern manufacturing is high tech, clean, and bright. Still, some manufacturing facilities live in the dark ages when it comes to their environment. This session will show how important environment is to today’s workforce, how even small changes and thoughtful design can make a big difference, and the role of the building in promoting culture and safety.