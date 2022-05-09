Plant News
Kaysun Corp. plans expansion in Manitowoc
Kaysun Corp. has announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, adding 75 positions over the next several years. Construction will begin in July on a 55,000-square-foot expansion of Kaysun’s manufacturing facility and an additional 10,000 square feet of office space.
“We were very excited to support this continued growth in our industrial park and work with Kaysun as they continue to grow and invest in Manitowoc,” said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels. “The city’s goal is to be as business-friendly as we can, and I think we can see the results of that as the industrial park is now full and homegrown businesses like Kaysun want to continue to expand in Manitowoc.”
Georgia-Pacific to close Green Bay Day Street Mill
In March, Georgia-Pacific notified employees that the company has plans to close its Green Bay Day Street mill over the next 18 months. Tissue manufacturing at the site is ending this month, though the mill will continue to make napkins until fall 2023. Some other parts of the mill are expected to shut down in September. The company said it’s closing the mill because of a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades, investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities, and less competitive assets at the Day Street mill.
De Pere startup expands with WEDC tax credits
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has authorized up to $300,000 in state business development tax credits to help expand De Pere-based components manufacturer Quality Service & Machining. WEDC has authorized funding over three years, contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment.
QSM’s technology involves taking a process that already depends on computer programming to operate power tools and adding more layers of technology to create a comprehensive database that tracks multiple elements of each production run. Its customers include companies in the defense, aerospace, infrastructure and general commercial industries.
“The goal of WEDC’s business tax credit program is to provide incentives to Wisconsin companies that are new or expanding,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Quality Service & Machining is a good example of that.”
Amcor gifts to benefit Fox Valley Technical College
Amcor Cares, the corporate giving arm of Amcor Flexibles North America, made three donations to Fox Valley Technical College valued at a total of $118,700. The gifts will support high school teacher and faculty training, curriculum enhancement, new equipment for the Industrial Manufacturing Technician Lab, and programs for young women and single mothers.
“It has become increasingly clear that the pool of technical talent — not just for Amcor, but for the many manufacturing companies that operate here — will be integral to supporting successful operations,” said Vanessa Wellens, human resources and communication vice president at Amcor Flexibles North America. “This is why now is exactly the right time for Amcor to support Fox Valley Technical College to deliver the trained, talented workforce we’ll need for the future.”
Oshkosh Corp. invests in autonomous driving tech
Oshkosh Corp. is entering into a strategic partnership with and investment in the Clarksburg, Maryland-based Robotic Research, a global leader in autonomous mobility and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions, to accelerate its innovation and autonomy offerings.
The companies began working together in 2017 on autonomy programs for the U.S. Department of Defense. Oshkosh is now expanding its relationship with Robotic Research, whose robotics and autonomous driving technologies align well with Oshkosh products and use cases. The new partnership and joint development agreement will further complement Oshkosh’s ongoing work in autonomous vehicles and equipment.
Wisconsin Elevator Company acquires Waupaca business
Wisconsin Elevator Co., an investment affiliate of family-owned private equity firm Gardner Standard LLC, has acquired the assets of Waupaca Elevator Co., Inc. through a Wisconsin Chapter 128 receivership process. Fox Valley Elevator will be located in Appleton and serve the residential elevator, dumbwaiter, access and mobility marketplace. The company says it expects to hire many of the former employees of Waupaca Elevator Co.
Nature’s Way plans facility expansion
Nature’s Way is planning a major expansion of its gummy production facility, just two years after opening the 80,000-square-foot facility in Green Bay.
A 116,000-square-foot addition to the existing high-tech gummy facility will begin early this summer. The addition, which will provide manufacturing, packaging and warehouse capacity, is expected to be complete in late Q3 of 2023.
“The demand for gummies skyrocketed during the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay healthy,” said Nicole Polarek, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Nature’s Way. “The trend is showing no signs of slowing down so we are ramping up to continue to meet consumer demand.”
Sargento Foods acquires Baker String Cheese
Plymouth-based Sargento Foods has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the popular string cheese maker Baker Cheese, based in St. Cloud, Wisconsin.
Sargento said the acquisition will enable the company to better serve growing consumer interest in snack cheese by adding to the wide variety of sliced, shredded and snack natural cheese products already offered.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine dedicates ship-building center
Leaders from Fincantieri Marinette Marine, the U.S. Navy and Miron Construction Co. Inc. dedicated the new Building 35 at the Marinette shipyard. The 32,000-square-foot facility is connected to a new panel line where steel is prepared, marked, cut and welded on an automated assembly line that features robotic welders. FMM will use the facility for work on its $5.5 billion contract to build the Navy’s newest class of ships, the Frigate. Work is set to begin later this year.
Event News
Ten New North companies named Manufacturer of the Year finalists
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce will present its “Manufacturer of the Year” awards May 19 in Milwaukee. Northeast Wisconsin companies are among the finalists in every category, including Industrial Nameplate, Inc. D.B.A. STRYKER and Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. (small); Muza Sheet Metal Co., Orion Energy Systems, Redline Plastics, and Winsert Inc. (medium); Appvion, LLC (large); and Amcor Flexibles North America, Green Bay Packaging Inc., and Mercury Marine (mega/500-plus employees). Learn more and register to attend the awards ceremony at wimoty.com.
New North Summit set for June 9 at Lambeau Field
New North, Inc., will host its annual summit June 9 at Lambeau Field, featuring speakers on topics that include technology, talent and teamwork. For more information and to register, visit newnorthsummit.com. The NEW Manufacturing Alliance will hold its quarterly membership meeting in conjunction with the event. For more information visit newmfgalliance.org.
Insight Open to be held June 16 at Wander Springs Golf Course
The second annual Insight Open golf outing will be held June 16 at Wander Springs Golf Course in Greenleaf.
The format is a four-person scramble with shotgun start at 9 a.m. An informal networking event will follow. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/insightopen for more information and to register.
Franz named recipient of lifetime achievement award
Ann Franz, executive director of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance, was named one of Insight Publications’ eight Women of Influence in the New North Region for 2022. Franz is being honored in the lifetime achievement category for leading NEWMA since 2006.
Joining Franz among this year’s honorees are Kristin Welch of the Waking Women Healing Institute, Ingrid Parker-Hill of Green Bay Area Public School District, Holly Brenner of C.D. Smith Construction, Karen Bruno of Lawrence University, Alison Fiebig of The Boldt Co., Nea Hahn of Whisk & Arrow Sugar Studio, and young entrepreneur Emilee Rysticken. A luncheon recognizing this year’s honorees will be held Aug. 2 in Green Bay. Registration is open at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence.
Women in Manufacturing Summit to be held in Atlanta Oct. 10-12
The 12th annual Women in Manufacturing Summit will be held in Atlanta Oct. 10-12, Women in Manufacturing has announced. The theme is “Cultivating Community and Connections,” and approximately 900 attendees are expected. Virtual attendance options also are available. Learn more and register at womeininmanufacturing.org. Φ