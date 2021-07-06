Small businesses in several area communities affected by the pandemic may be eligible for a new grant program.
The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. is launching the Resiliency Grant Northeast Rural Microenterprises program to assist business owners in New London, Menasha, Fox Crossing and Calumet and Outagamie counties, excluding the City of Appleton. Businesses with fewer than five employees, including the owner, are eligible.
The grants, which will range between $6,000 and $12,000, are targeted at businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic/economic crisis.
Grants can be used for assistance with past-due payroll, rent, lease or utility payments, business supplies, inventory and business operating expenses. Ineligible uses include construction of interior or exterior property as well as other non-COVID-related business debt.
WWBIC will handle the application and distribution of the grants and follow-up technical assistance, such as business coaching and mentorship opportunities. For more information, click here.
Applications are open July 14-30. Applications received between July 14-16 from businesses owned by women, veterans, socially disadvantaged individuals and economically disadvantaged individuals will be given priority status.