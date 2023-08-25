Downtown Appleton continues to see investment in new and redevelopment projects, further enhancing living options downtown, revitalizing existing buildings and providing opportunities for new business.
Exciting developments have been taking place in downtown Appleton, making it a thriving hub for business, residents and visitors alike. With its rich history, vibrant culture and innovative spirit, downtown Appleton continues to evolve, offering a unique and dynamic experience.
The lane reconfiguration of College Avenue aims to establish a more welcoming downtown for pedestrians, cyclists and shoppers alike. Moreover, the city has made significant strides in enhancing its walkability and sustainability. Pedestrian-friendly streets, bike lanes and green spaces have been incorporated into the urban design, encouraging residents and visitors to explore the area by foot or by bike. This commitment to a greener and healthier lifestyle aligns with the evolving preferences of the community and sets downtown Appleton apart as a forward-thinking city.
Projects approved in 2023 include:
Chase Bank
The Chase Bank Building in downtown Appleton is undergoing a significant renovation to provide 24 residential units on the top two floors and commercial space on the first floor. Chase Bank will remain in approximately half of the first floor. A venue for a unique entertainment space is available on the lower level as well.
Rise Apartments
Rise Apartments broke ground on a project providing 48 much needed affordable housing units downtown. This project will include a 40-unit multifamily building and eight townhome units. Financing for affordable housing is incredibly difficult, and this project leveraged partnerships with WHEDA, ARPA and the use of Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) to come to fruition.
Fox Commons
The redevelopment of City Center Plaza into Fox Commons will be a catalyst for Appleton’s downtown. This mixed-use project will revitalize the underutilized City Center Plaza, injecting new life into the heart of the city. This project will blend residential, health care and commercial spaces, creating a vibrant community hub that attracts both residents and visitors. Tenants announced thusfar include Mosaic Health, Prevea Health and housing for Lawrence University on the top two floors. The relocation of Mosaic will also open up feasibility for development on the “bluff” site south of Lawrence Street.
Southpoint Commerce Park
Recent investments by F Street Development have resulted in more than 470,000 square feet of manufacturing/industrial/warehouse/distribution space in two buildings, with a third 250,000 sq. ft. building under construction.
Given the significant development seen in Southpoint, the city has created TID 13 to install infrastructure — unlocking another approximately 80 acres for industrial development in the area between Coop Road and Eisenhower Drive. Installation of infrastructure in this area is planned to begin in spring 2024, with lots available for sale fall 2024. This will provide opportunities for new and existing manufacturers wishing to locate or expand in the city. Additionally, approximately 30 acres of land has been identified as high-quality wetland and will be utilized for passive trails and recreation. This will be a welcome amenity to businesses that choose to locate in Southpoint.
