Influential women touch our lives in countless ways. Share the story of a New North woman who influenced your life or career by nominating her for the 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region awards, which will be presented Aug. 2 in Green Bay. Do you know a woman who’s made an impact in her career, an organization or a local business community? Or perhaps an up-and-coming leader who’s already making her mark?
Nominations are open Jan. 15 through Mar. 15. A panel of judges will select honorees in the following categories and may choose to recognize others in special categories based on the nominations received:
• Corporate Leader
• Business Owner
• Mentor
• Difference Maker — Community
• Difference Maker — Nonprofit
• Young Influencer
The best nominations share examples of what makes the nominee stand out, so make sure to include supporting information and anecdotes. Self-nominations are encouraged as well!