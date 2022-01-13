WOI_gwhite_back

Influential women touch our lives in countless ways. Share the story of a New North woman who influenced your life or career by nominating her for the 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region awards, which will be presented Aug. 2 in Green Bay. Do you know a woman who’s made an impact in her career, an organization or a local business community? Or perhaps an up-and-coming leader who’s already making her mark?