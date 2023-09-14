  • AL-INS Enterprises, LLC Screw Press Separator, Fond du Lac
  • All American 1930 All American Canner, Manitowoc
  • AMMO, Inc. Ammunition and Brass Casings, Manitowoc
  • AriensCo Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thr,o Brillion
  • Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. Skee-Ball, Pulaski
  • BenShot LLC BenShot Propeller Glass, Appleton
  • Cedar Valley String Cheese, Belgium
  • Dufeck Manufacturing Cheese Box, Denmark
  • Faris Gourmet Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn, Fond du Lac
  • Fluid System Components Curb Shark, De Pere
  • HART Design & Manufacturing HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line, Green Bay
  • Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. CB25SD Forklift, De Pere
  • KI Sway Lounge Seating, Green Bay
  • Jolly Good Soda Random, Lake
  • Marine Travelift, Inc. Variable Width Mobile Boat Hoists Sturgeon Bay
  • NPS Holdings LLC ecoMAX, Cool Green Bay
  • Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, Wittenberg
  • Omnia Wood Products LLC Smokey Woods, Crivitz
  • Plexus Corp. Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers, Appleton
  • PolyWrap Recycling, Inc. RACK’N PAK Recycle Bagging System, Sheboygan
  • Products, Inc. Primary Pallets, Brillion
  • RC Mowers Autonomous Mowers, Suamico 4
  • Extreme Auto Processor, Luxemburg
  • Skee-Ball SuperShot Home Arcade Basketball, Pulaski
  • Smoky Lake Maple Products Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator, Hilbert
  • Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery Mushroom Gin, Oshkosh
  • Vyper Industrial Desert Storm Edition Chair, Green Bay
  • Wanderlust Scents, LLC Waupaca Soy Candle, Waupaca
  • Waupaca Foundry 12” Cast Iron Bucket Attachment, Marinette