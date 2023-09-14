- AL-INS Enterprises, LLC Screw Press Separator, Fond du Lac
- All American 1930 All American Canner, Manitowoc
- AMMO, Inc. Ammunition and Brass Casings, Manitowoc
- AriensCo Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thr,o Brillion
- Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. Skee-Ball, Pulaski
- BenShot LLC BenShot Propeller Glass, Appleton
- Cedar Valley String Cheese, Belgium
- Dufeck Manufacturing Cheese Box, Denmark
- Faris Gourmet Popcorn Gourmet Popcorn, Fond du Lac
- Fluid System Components Curb Shark, De Pere
- HART Design & Manufacturing HCC/HPC-100 Filling Line, Green Bay
- Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp. CB25SD Forklift, De Pere
- KI Sway Lounge Seating, Green Bay
- Jolly Good Soda Random, Lake
- Marine Travelift, Inc. Variable Width Mobile Boat Hoists Sturgeon Bay
- NPS Holdings LLC ecoMAX, Cool Green Bay
- Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, Wittenberg
- Omnia Wood Products LLC Smokey Woods, Crivitz
- Plexus Corp. Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers, Appleton
- PolyWrap Recycling, Inc. RACK’N PAK Recycle Bagging System, Sheboygan
- Products, Inc. Primary Pallets, Brillion
- RC Mowers Autonomous Mowers, Suamico 4
- Extreme Auto Processor, Luxemburg
- Skee-Ball SuperShot Home Arcade Basketball, Pulaski
- Smoky Lake Maple Products Dauntless Maple Syrup Evaporator, Hilbert
- Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery Mushroom Gin, Oshkosh
- Vyper Industrial Desert Storm Edition Chair, Green Bay
- Wanderlust Scents, LLC Waupaca Soy Candle, Waupaca
- Waupaca Foundry 12” Cast Iron Bucket Attachment, Marinette
Northeast Wisconsin Coolest Thing nominees
Aaron Holbrook
Assistant News Editor
