The center of Oshkosh, situated where the Fox River meets the mighty Lake Winnebago, was the center of industry in the early years of the city. Like so many cities, as transportation and technology changed, the way we did business changed as well. The movement of industrial operations to parks and near highway corridors created the opportunity for the central city and downtown to be a thriving area for life and culture. Oshkosh has been focusing on redevelopment of the downtown and riverfront areas for many years, but recently efforts for the central city are being connected to quality of life and attraction efforts for the community.
Sawdust District
The city of Oshkosh was once known as the “Sawdust City” due to the nearby navigable waterways to transport wood from northern Wisconsin and the location of woodworking factories that produced furniture, doors, desks and even wood crutches. Like in many former industrial areas, when the businesses left, many of the buildings fell into disrepair and the area was prime for redevelopment.As a homage to the city’s former nickname, the Sawdust District was created for the redevelopment area. A focused effort supported by a development plan started with Oshkosh Arena, an entertainment venue, as an anchor project. The next major project, the redevelopment of the Miles Kimball original facility into luxury apartments, MK Lofts, is nearing completion. At the same time, the Mill on Main project, a mixed-use development by T. Wall Enterprises, is set to break ground this fall. The development will add 300 apartment units over three phases and 20,000 square feet of commercial space along South Main Street.
Another impactful project, the Theda Care/Froedtert micro-hospital, will occupy a vacant riverside property that was once formerly Morgan Door Company and Jeld Wen Windows. The facility will not only bring health services to the central city, but also create professional jobs and drive development in the adjacent areas. Over $50 million is anticipated to be invested in the next couple of years.
Looking forward, there are additional opportunity sites within the Sawdust District for future development. Existing mixed-use sites on South Main Street and Oregon Street have opportunities for renovation and reuse. Additionally, many infill development opportunities throughout the district are currently owned by the city of Oshkosh Redevelopment Authority.
On a larger scale, the Pioneer Island site remains available for redevelopment. This seven-acre parcel with Oshkosh’s best view has prime waterfront property at the mouth of the Fox River on Lake Winnebago.
Downtown Oshkosh
In 2000, partners in Oshkosh adopted a plan that implemented many key infrastructure assets in the downtown area. The plan was largely completed with projects including the Riverwalk, Convention Center expansion, and beautification and green space in the square. To keep the momentum going, local partners collaborated on a follow-up plan, expanding the redevelopment areas and identifying key catalyst projects. One primary focus will be on adapting office space to the changing business environment and bringing additional entertainment and residential opportunities to the area.
Complementing Corridors
Central cities cannot thrive if they do not have appropriate gateways and corridors leading into them. The Interstate 41 corridor is a key area for any New North community, and Oshkosh is no different. Many national brands line the frontage road on both sides of I-41, and infill development continues to bring new opportunities to this area. Opportunities fall to the north, where the I-41 will connect residential districts with the rest of the city, and to the south, where industrial and large-scale opportunities exist.
Recent developments on Oshkosh Avenue near I-41 have established a perfect gateway to the central city.The development area started with the construction of Oshkosh Corporation’s Global Headquarters along Lake Butte des Morts and has expanded.New developments include several quick-serve restaurants,
Class-A office space and a TownePlace Suites by Marriott Hotel. Future developments will include a Tru by Hilton Hotel, a Mr. Brews Taphouse and additional office space. This corridor has brought capital investment of more than $68 million to date.
Oshkosh’s corridors aren’t only on roads, but the waterways and trails too. Oshkosh’s unique location allows it to be connected to the entire region by trail and waterway. The riverwalks that follow along the Fox River in downtown Oshkosh are connected to the regional Wiouwash State Trail, which heads north to Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano counties. The waterways connect Oshkosh to the Fox Cities and over to Waushara County on Lake Poygan.
Oshkosh is not only a place of opportunity and development, but also a thriving place for tourism and entertainment. Located along the scenic shores of Lake Winnebago, Oshkosh holds an incredible charm that finds its heart in the historic downtown district. From one-of-a-kind attractions to lively restaurants and boutiques, Oshkosh’s central city has something for everyone to enjoy.
Public Art and Attractions
Downtown Oshkosh has become a vibrant space of creativity due to its flourishing public art scene. The brand-new Greetings Tour Mural on the 500 block of North Main Street serves as a captivating welcome, celebrating the city’s rich heritage and inviting visitors to explore all that Oshkosh has to offer. Just a few blocks away, the Emma Daisy Mural is a mesmerizing piece of art that is loaded with colorful flowers that bloom year-round. Moreover, the Algoma Alley Mural project has become a true testament to the city’s commitment to public art — a once-forgotten space has been turned into a beautiful gallery centered around the theme of native animals, plants and other wildlife. Through the help of community partners and local businesses, there will be multiple more murals coming to the Algoma Alley this fall.
Entertainment
Whether you are a visitor or a lifelong resident, downtown Oshkosh’s entertainment scene is truly one of a kind. If you’re interested in a new and unique way to tour the streets of Oshkosh’s central city, the Oshkosh Pedal Trolley is just for you. The 14-seat, pedal-powered, party bike will take you and your friends on a leisurely ride through the downtown streets with a drink in hand and great music playing.
If you’re craving a taste of culture and performing arts, The Grand Oshkosh stands as a historic gem, hosting captivating theater productions, concerts and other live performances. The Grand is not alone, however, as the Leach Amphitheater and Opera House Square host a variety of open-air concerts and events such as Waterfest and Music on Main. Sports enthusiasts can head to the Oshkosh Arena, home of the Milwaukee Bucks G-League team The Wisconsin Herd, and women’s professional basketball team the Wisconsin GLO. The arena also hosts numerous concerts and community gatherings for all to enjoy. Last but not least, locals and visitors can enjoy a stroll and a drink along the streets of downtown Oshkosh through the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area program. These are just some of the great entertainment options Oshkosh’s central city has to offer.
Kelly Nieforth,
Community Development Department Director
City of Oshkosh
920-236-5055
Tricia Rathermel, President & CEO
Greater Oshkosh EDC
tricia.rathermel@greateroshkosh.com
920-230-3326
Colan Treml,
Economic Development Director
Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce
920-303-2265 ext. 20