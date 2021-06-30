New hires
John Miller Jr. joined St. Norbert College as dean of curriculum and senior diversity officer.
Ken Spuda was named general manager of C.A. Lawton in De Pere.
Rob Ketter joined Verve, a Credit Union as vice president of technology.
Investors Community Bank hired Tony Checkalski, mortgage loan officer, and Nick Boyce, senior treasury management representative.
Jim Gingle was named general manager of Independent Printing in De Pere, and Ben McDonald was named production manager.
Fox Valley Memory Project announced new hires: Harper Smith and Courtney Leeman, program managers.
McMahon hired Carolyn LaDuke, municipal and civil engineer, and Kristy Thor, engineering technician.
The Village of Harrison announced new staff members: Matt Heiser, village administrator; Vicki Tessen, clerk/treasurer; and Kristy Hefty, deputy clerk/treasurer.
Benjamin Hannon joined Carnivore Meat Co. as customer service specialist.
H.J. Martin and Son hired Lexy Riley, recruiter; Ashley Andersen, purchasing administrator, Holly Wallace, shower door and mirror coordinator; John Kleczka, material handler and inventory coordinator; and Randy Klein, material handler and delivery driver.
Keller Inc. announced new hires: Kyle Kubly, concrete footing/wall craftsman; Jackson Fricke, carpentry/building craftsman; and Dylan Berth, building craftsman.
Promotions
Lakeside Packaging Plus announced promotions: Mark Salzer, production coordinator; Kathy LeClair, business coordinator; and Allan Topping, adult services coordinator.
Jon Searles will serve as WHEDA’s community and economic development officer covering Northeast Wisconsin. He takes over for Erica Steele, who was named tribal liaison for WHEDA’s community and economic development team.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
The Greater Green Bay Chamber presented its 2021 Business Person of the Year award to Steve Van Laanen, president and CEO of American Foods Group.
Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health recognized Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County health officer, and the Fond du Lac County Health Department with a community partner “Health Care Hero Award.”
Registered nurses Tamra Koehler and Judy Check received the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing from Holy Family Memorial.
Kyle Lange of Menasha was named District Agent of the Year by American Family Insurance, receiving the honor for outstanding sales of American Family Insurance products during 2020.
The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce announced graduates of its Leadership Fox Cities program: Dale Bushman, Old National Bank; Brittany Call, Business Lending Group LLC; Jodi Carlson, UW-Oshkosh MBA Program; Kristin Comerford, Appleton Area School District; Sarah Cooper, BLC Community Bank; Mandy Dix, Miller Electric Manufacturing LLC, Lucas Dorow, East Wisconsin Savings Bank; Kimberly Gehrke, Network Health; Chad Hackbarth, Nicolet National Bank; Brittny Hagenow, American National Bank Fox Cities; Adam Hatlak, Miller Electric Manufacturing LLC; Joni Heinz, City of Neenah; Becca Jakubek, Menasha Packaging; Danielle Johnson, Community First Credit Union; Matthew Kasriel, Grand Chute Fire Department; Amanda Knueppel, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin; Taylor Metcalf, Country Financial; Amy Molitor, City of Appleton; Kelsey Parry, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve; Dawn Pennington, Nicolet National Bank; Karly Potratz, VF Outdoor; Kimberly Prophett, Heid Music; Ashley Schutte, The Boldt Co.; Kimberly Smart, Capital Credit Union; Amy Smits, McClone; Becki Tellock, ThedaCare; Kirk Vandenberg, ThedaCare; Michael Voss, Miron Construction Co. Inc.; Laina Wydeven, Employment Resource Group Inc.; and Sarah Wylie, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce announced graduates of its Leadership Oshkosh program: Sherry Lynch, Advocate Aurora Health; Mike Villeneuve, AEGIS Financial; Stephenie Hoppa, Alliance Laundry Systems; Alexzandria Wiegand, Amcor; Abby Wilson, Amcor; Jennifer Seering, Ascension Mercy; Mark Lyons, City of Oshkosh; Amanda Hammond, Day by Day Warming Shelter; Jessica Meidl, Downtown Business Improvement District; Lisa Ruiz, Evergreen Retirement Community; Ryan Rasmussen, Experimental Aircraft Association; David Mikesell, Lourdes Academy; Carrie Kiekhaefer, Miravida Living; Taylor Reetz, Nicolet National Bank; Drew Niehans, Oshkosh Area School District; Zach Horn, Bank of Luxemburg; Belynda Pinkston, Oshkosh Area School District; Andrew Lecker, Oshkosh Police Department; Jane Wells, Oshkosh Senior Center; Elizabeth Coleman, Silver Star Brands; Alexander Frost, SNC Manufacturing; Kate Wyman, The Waters; Todd Christie, Winnebago Sherriff's Office; and Dan Braun, YMCA.
St. Mary Catholic Schools faculty and staff members received the following awards: Emily Langlois, St. Gabriel Elementary, St. John Baptist de la Salle Outstanding Teacher Award; Rachel Pociask, St. Mary Catholic Middle School, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Award for Positive Influence; Matthew Schoultz, St. Mary Catholic High School, St. Anne Award for SMCS Spirit; and Lisa Kmichik, reading specialist at St. Mary Catholic Schools, St. Isidore of Seville Award for Promising Innovation.
Deb Marcelle, a 1973 graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School who subsequently taught at the school for 36 years, received the 2021 Luxemburg-Casco School District Distinguished Alumni Award.
New North students were among 10 at St. Norbert College to receive National Science Foundation STEM grants: Lillian Grace Frederickson-Thomas, Kimberly; Macey Goodrich, Green Bay; Kyle Ruhland, De Pere; and Erin Swanson, Kiel.
Board appointments
Roxanne Baumann, director of global engagement for WMEP Manufacturing Solutions, was appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Finance Advisory Council.
Douglas L. Davis was appointed to the Oshkosh Corp. Board of Directors.
Jack Brown, Secura’s director of business intelligence, and Dan Suda, vice president of EDCi, joined the NEW Digital Alliance Executive Committee.
Dan Peterson, president and CEO of The Stephenson National Bank and Trust in Marinette, was named 2021-22 chair-elect of the Wisconsin Bankers Association board of directors.
Vesla Hoeschen was named chairperson of the Bemis Manufacturing Co. board of directors.
Carnivore Meat Co. human resources generalist Annie Goffard was named president-elect of the Green Bay chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.