New Hires
SSM Health announced Sue Anderson was appointed regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin.
Lawrence University announced hires: Chris Clarke, dean of students, Robyn Bowers, dean of admissions, and Allison Vetter, director of equal opportunity compliance and Title IX coordinator.
On Broadway, Inc. hired Chelsea Kocken as director of special projects.
Kevin Ignacio joined Marion Body Works as director of business development.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline announced hires: Alison McMorrow, director of programs and services; Caroline Gill, community relations specialist; Kayla Fabian, office administrator; and Kara Hall, mentoring specialist.
ERC: Counselors & Consultants hired Abby Brezinski as manager of customer engagement.
First Business Bank hired Lindsay Meyer as assistant vice president – treasury management, serving the company’s Northeast Wisconsin market.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Tammy Thornton as the marketing coordinator.
Community First Credit Union hired Lindsay Derencius as vice president of learning & development; Renee Petersen as vice president of operations; and Matthew Wilcox as vice president of business lending. The credit union also promoted four people within the Branch Operations Team: Kimberly Fermanich to regional assistant vice president of branch operations; Jennifer Strebig to branch manager at the Darboy branch; Jon Ganzen to branch manager at the Oneida Street branch; and Brittany Calaway to branch manager at the Winneconne (Neenah) branch. Jennifer Buschwas promoted to program manager with Community First Financial Advisors.
Keller, Inc. hired Sean Barry as a carpentry craftsman and Kurt Diedrich as a project manager at its Kaukauna location.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired three new agents: Adrian Ortega, Rachel Opsahl, and Justine Baez. The company also hired Ted Marx to the customer service department and Lisa Sizemore to the administrative support team.
North Shore Bank hired Jacob Gunnlaugson as a consumer loan originator for the bank’s North Region.
Sharon Johnson joined the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. as director of entrepreneurship access and inclusion.
Prevea Health hired Dr. Christine Ripp, family medicine physician, to its family of care in De Pere, and Dr. Abigail Brooks, obstetrician/gynecologist to the Prevea Women’s Care team in Appleton; and Dr. Lauren Blue, an obstetrician/gynecologist, to its family of care in Sheboygan.
Dr. Jordan Toman, a diagnostic radiologist specializing in women’s imaging, joined BayCare Clinic Radiology.
Alyssa Thomas, a physician assistant with Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic, began seeing patients at Aurora Health Center in Pulaski. Thomas also sees patients in Green Bay and Oconto.
Amanda Smith joined Primary Care Associates of Appleton as a diabetes specialist.
Promotions
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region announced promotions and hires. Promotions include: Kelly Tanck, chief financial officer; Kelly Randerson, controller; Renee Resch, finance manager; and Iida Berg, scholarships manager. Hires include: Cindy Hoffman, donor services and finance coordinator; Ryn Nason, donor services and gift planning coordinator; Stacie Belke, human resources coordinator and office manager; Shyanna Kelley, community engagement coordinator; Katie Ornstein, database specialist-CRM; and Barb Jensen, executive assistant.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced that Therese Woelfel, vice president – donor engagement and strategic communications, will retire April 15; Annie Dart will be promoted to the foundation’s senior leadership team in that role.
Truity Partners LLC announced new partners: Joel Buffington as vice president, along with directors Beth Colson, Katie Esteves, Bob Faulds and Lori Galston.
Red Shoes Inc. promoted Maria Nelson to vice president, Meagan Hardwick to agency director, and Tracy Doering to assistant account executive.
Schaper, Benz & Wise Investment Counsel, Inc. promoted Trevor Rabbach to vice president – family wealth counsel.
Eck Industries promoted Samantha Reed to vice president of finance and Martha Friday to payroll supervisor. Colleen Froelich was hired as payroll specialist.
Lacey Endres was named vice president of property and casualty operations at M3 Insurance.
Project Managers Curt Dowdy and Bret Woodland of the H.J. Martin and Son National Installation Division were promoted to project executives. Mike Agamaite is moving into the role of vice president of residential interiors.
Aric Chaltry and Jenna Newingham were promoted to business banking officers at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
CMD Corp. announced promotions: Scott Beinema, mechanical designer III; Bob Beschta, project manager; James Boex, project engineer; Jesse Feldkamp, fabrication lead; and Austin Laber, AES spare parts sales lead and supervisor. CMD hired Emily Bishop, materials distribution coordinator; Nevaeh Bowers, call center representative – AES; Tiara Bunnell, data management team member; Patrick Fox, electrical assembler; John Janssen, technical service representative – AES; Keith Kobussen, painter; Julie Netzel, OPC coordinator; Megan Schultz, buyer; and Clayton Volkman, assembler.
Lea Kapral, Acuity central claims general manager, was named co-dean of the School of Transportation at Claims College — a program of Claims and Litigation Management. Kapral previously served on the executive committee for the School of Transportation; replacing her on the committee is Brad Wagner, Acuity field claims manager.
Board Appointments
John Huggett, vice president and general manager of The Boldt Co., joined the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin board of directors.
Dave Lambert, Miller Electric, was named president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley board of directors.
Northern Sky added Christine Saldanha, creative director at Burrell Communications, to its board of directors.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Shoreline added new members to its board of directors: Mark Olivieri, Christopher Schnell, Patricia Reilly, Dr. Jaime Marchi, Beth Borgen, Cami Schenk and Evelyn Green.
Awards
Brenton D. Teeling, Legacy Private Trust Co., received the Under 40 in Wealth Management Award from the American Bankers Association.
Jonathan Hetzel was selected to the Emerging Leaders Institute Class of 2022. Hetzel is a financial success coordinator with Marian University’s TRIO-SSS (Student Support Services) team.
Mike Biehl, a Marinette business owner, received the Community Leadership Award from The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
UW-Green Bay’s highest alumni honors for both 2021 and 2022 will be recognized in April. The 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are Gregory Neuschafer, an oceanographic researcher for the U.S. Navy, and Susan Dreyfus, a national strategy consultant for health and human services. Receiving the Outstanding Recent Alumni Awards for 2022 will be sisters Starrlene Grossman, acting health officer and division manager for the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, and Corrissa Frank, executive director of the Family Resource Center of Sheboygan County. Community leader Rick Beverstein, senior vice president at Aon Risk Solutions, will receive the Honorary Alumni Award.