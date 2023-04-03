New hires
Brian Rollefson is the new vice president, human resources and staff development at The Community Blood Center. He spent 21 years on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and most recently led the human resources team within the defense segment of Oshkosh Corporation.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac has hired Bob Jones to serve in the role of vice president of economic development. He most recently held the role of economic development director for Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Fox Cities Builders hired Paula Fahrendorf as controller and Dean Domingos as scheduling manager.
Prevea Health welcomed Dr. Benjamin Andrew, a surgeon who specializes in general surgery, robotic and laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery, gastrointestinal surgery for benign and malignant disease, skin cancer surgery, basic and complex hernia repairs and endoscopy. He will see patients at the Prevea facilities in Green Bay and Oconto. Kelly O’Connor joined Prevea’s certified nurse-midwives team caring for women in Green Bay at the Prevea Allouez Health Center.
Dr. Kristopher J. Selke, an interventional cardiologist with advanced training in minimally invasive structural heart procedures, has joined Aurora BayCare Cardiology. He works as the medical director for structural heart with the team at Aurora BayCare Cardiology.
Keller, Inc. announced the hiring of Isaiah Haun as an architect in training out of its Milwaukee location.
Insight Creative, Inc. hired Melissa Gorzelanczyk as content creator to expand its creative team.
Expert Real Estate Partners, Appleton and Oshkosh, welcomed Jeremey Harrell and Jessica Enriquez as new agents with the company.
Esther Urmanski has joined the residential division of H.J. Martin and Son as a residential project coordinator.
The Sheboygan County Board confirmed Alayne Krause as the new Sheboygan County administrator. Krause takes the office formerly held by Adam Payne, with whom she served as deputy administrator. Payne resigned in January to accept Gov. Tony Evers’ appointment to be the secretary of the Wisconsin DNR.
Promotions
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union announced the promotion of Ryan Angst to hometown business development officer.
Acuity Insurance announced that, as part of the company’s long-range leadership perpetuation plan, Melissa Winter was named the company’s president. Ben Salzmann, who had been both president and CEO, will remain as CEO. In addition, Kay Hutchison was promoted to vice president - business consulting.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region promoted Megan Schuessler to assistant vice president, donor services & gift planning. She joined the Community Foundation in 2021 as manager of donor services.
The Boldt Group, Inc. announces two organizational changes within its legal team. Randy Haak has been appointed as chief legal officer. Haak joined The Boldt Company in 2009 as general counsel and will now lead The Boldt Group on all corporate legal matters. Nathan Johnson has been promoted to general counsel.
Fox World Travel announced the promotion of Megan Pruno to chief financial officer. Pruno joined Fox World Travel in 2017 with 17 years of finance, operations and financial industry marketing experience.
Six Lawrence University faculty members have been granted 2023 tenure appointments. President Laurie A. Carter and the university’s board of trustees, based on recommendations by the faculty committee on tenure, promotion, reappointment, and equal employment opportunity, approved the granting of tenure to Israel Del Toro, biology; Thelma Jiménez-Anglada, Spanish; Nancy Lin, art history; Rebecca Perry, music theory; Graham Sazama, chemistry; and Jesús Gregorio Smith, ethnic studies. All six will be promoted to associate professor at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.
Bank First announced that Emily Zucchi has been promoted to marketing officer. Zucchi joined Bank First in 2019 as marketing specialist and was promoted to digital marketing manager in February 2021.
Board appointments
Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been elected as chair of the Destinations Wisconsin Board of Directors. Seidl has served on the Destinations Wisconsin Board for the past six years and will begin a two-year term as chair.
Rebecca Deschane, vice president of talent development for New North Inc., has been elected to the board of directors of the Wisconsin Economic Development Association.
Kate Burgess, CEO of Elevate97, has joined the board of directors of New North Inc.
Rawhide Youth Services announced that Mike Daniels — president, CEO and a director of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. and Nicolet National Bank — has joined its board of directors.
VPI Inc. announced the appointment of three new board members effective immediately. Board members include: Modeste Rouamba, Dixon Ticonderoga and Yelkaye IT Consulting; Patty DeGoey, retired from Hoffmaster Group Inc.; and Darrell Johnson, retired from Voith North America.
Transitions
Child Care Resource & Referral has announced that Executive Director Judith Olson will retire March 31. The board of directors has named Candy Hall to succeed Olson as executive director. Olson launched the Fox Valley branch of Child Care Resource & Referral in 1987 as part of a statewide initiative through the Department of Children and Families.
Vollrath Company President and CEO Paul Bartelt has decided to retire after leading the organization for more than 15 years. Erik Lampe joined the company in March to assume the position of president initially and will take over as CEO in June. Bartelt will remain on the Vollrath board of directors. Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Steve Heun also has decided to step down. Tina Kreidler, current director of finance and controller at Vollrath, will be promoted to vice president of finance.
Becca Merklein has left her position as executive director of St. Vincent de Paul in Appleton.
Paul Baniel, the Green Bay Packers’ vice president of finance and administration who has been with the organization for the past 14 seasons, will retire this fall.
Awards
Amy Vetrone, a financial advisor with Panoramic Financial Solutions in Oshkosh, recently completed the process to become a certified financial planner.
The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures is recognizing Dr. Richard Schaefer, SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, as a national Center of Excellence physician for carpal tunnel release with UltraGuideCTR and real-time ultrasound guidance.
The American Council on Education announced that Joe Webb, vice president for student affairs at St. Norbert College, has been named a fellow.
UW-Green Bay communications student Mitchell Bell took first place and received a $1,000 prize in the WiSys Innovation On-Ramp Pitch Competition at UW-Green Bay Feb. 15.
Foremost Farms recognized 10 individuals in its annual Circle of Excellence Awards for going above and beyond to make a positive impact for the cooperative business, its customers and its farmer-owners. Award winners were: Colleen Carr, senior director, sales operations – Presidents Award winner; Heather Teasdale-Stowell, plant operations specialist – One Team Award winner; Kaitlyn Harbort, business sustainability analyst – Take Care of Our World Award winner; Darin Krumenauer and Teresa Ellerman, both senior financial analysts – Work with Integrity Award winners; Lisa Yanke, communications director – Force for Good Award winner; Kaitlyn Harbort, business sustainability analyst, Mercedes Talvitie, farm sustainability analyst and Andrew Koch, EHS engineer – Most Valuable Team Award winners and Troy Holzer, safety supervisor – Service Hero Award winner.
The Fox Cities Chamber has announced its recipients of the 2023 Excellence in Education Shining Star Awards: Carol Mallmann, Robin’s Nest Daycare; Elizabeth Hirschy, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School, Greenville; Stephani VanRoy, Little Chute Middle School; Rebecca Ludtke, Wrightstown High School; Jacob Martin, Kaukauna High School; Brian Zunker, Fox Valley Lutheran High School; Sharyn Brum, Janet Berry Elementary, Appleton; Kyle Kleuskens, Neenah High School; Autumn Steif, New Directions Learning Community; and Tammy Ladwig, UW Oshkosh-Fox Cities.