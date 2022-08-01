New hires
Mike Moore was named the first chief operating officer of M3 Insurance.
U.S. Air Force veteran and Merrill resident Michele Rathke was elected as Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars state commander.
Julie Johnson is the new race director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction.
Angela King was promoted to chief financial officer of Eppstein Uhen Architects.
The Mercy Health Foundation named Dan Woolf as its new major gift officer.
The Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region hired Terri St. Lawrence as its first development manager.
North Shore Bank hired Michele Cope as a mortgage loan officer.
Community First Credit Union hired Sherri Jablonicky in the newly-created role of senior vice president of fraud and security.
TitletownTech added partner Edward Ward to its team.
Golden House hired Keegan Campbell as its new prevention coordinator.
Third Base Ventures hired Alei Mandli as a banquet sales and event manager with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Brenda LaTour joined the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region as a donor services coordinator.
Jodie Federwitz joined the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce as director of Pulse Young Professionals Network. Eric Broten was promoted to director of economic development.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber hired Kassie Linzmeier as special events manager.
Kristi Branchford was hired as the senior living advisor at Valley VNA Senior Care.
UnitedOne Credit Union added Lindsay Wiesner as its business relationship manager.
Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry, S.C. hired attorney Christina D. Sommers.
Ryan Krull is HawkPoint’s new IT manager.
Johnson Financial Group added Sei Kidau as vice president, community mortgage field manager.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. added Nicole Melotte, Mitch Kroll, and Casey Helmrath to its team.
Jamie Schuettpelz was hired as an interior designer at H.J. Martin and Son.
Kelly Retzlaff joined Hearing Center BayCare Clinic in Green Bay. Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic added plastic surgeon Dr. Karri Adamson at Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna. Dr. W. Jeffrey Dierberg joined the team at 2605 Development Drive in Green Bay. He continues to treat patients at Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna. Dr. Frank S. Bonelli, a diagnostic radiologist specializing in neuroradiology, joined BayCare Clinic Radiology.
Promotions
Heather Ebeling was promoted to vice president, mortgage field manager for Johnson Financial Group in Green Bay and Appleton.
Lynn Lowis was promoted to vice president-deposit operations manager at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
Verve, A Credit Union promoted Allison Bucciferro to vice president of accounting and finance.
Zach Michael joined Community First Financial Advisors as a registered financial advisor.
Fox Valley Technical College named Jennifer Lanter as vice president for learning and chief academic officer and Elizabeth Burns as vice president for student success. Rayon Brown will continue as vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and all three will serve as members of the FVTC executive team.
Fox World Travel promoted Andrea Pradarelli to director of vacation travel sales and operations.
Keller, Inc., promoted Anthony Craig to on-site supervisor at its Kaukauna location and hired Christopher Harris and Jack Halbach as building erection craftsmen and Jacob Giesen as a footing/wall craftsman.
Transitions
The Oshkosh Area United Way is seeking a new chief executive officer as current CEO/President Mary Ann L. Dilling has accepted a new opportunity outside of the organization.
Derek Meyer has joined Associated Bank as the company’s next chief financial officer, succeeding the retiring Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles. Bryan Carson assumed the role of chief product and marketing officer.
Julie Feld retired as director of counseling at Foundations Health & Wholeness but will remain on as a part-time therapist and to lead the launch of collaborative behavioral health services at N.E.W. Community Clinic’s expanded services at its new location. Lana Cheslock accepted a new role as lead clinical director of counseling operations and services. Joanne Klysen was promoted to director of community-based counseling services.
CR Meyer announced that Chairman of the Board Fred Pinkerton Jr. was named chairman emeritus. Chief Executive Officer Phillip Martini was named chairman of the board. Darren Lett will continue his role as president and assume the responsibilities of CEO. Effective Jan. 1, Mark Delveaux will become president. Larry Brown was promoted to vice president of operations. Greg Jacobsen was promoted to vice president of preconstruction. Yates Vanden Heuvel was promoted to vice president of fabrication. Adam Swanson was promoted to general manager of design/build. Jason Bode was promoted to general manager of the Byron, Georgia office.
Board appointments
Michael Molepske was elected as chairman of the board of Bank First Corporation. David Sachse was appointed as lead independent director. Two long-time members of the board have retired: Donald R. Brisch and Michael P. Dempsey. The bank also appointed Laura E. Kohler to the Bank First Corporation and Bank First Board of Directors.
Daniel J. Peterson, president and CEO of The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, was elected to serve as the 2022–2023 board chair of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Greg Lundberg, president and CEO of Fortifi Bank in Berlin, is joining the board for a three-year term.
Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been reelected to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Joint Effort Marketing Committee.
The Boldt Co.’s John Heck was appointed a member of the Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.
Literacy Green Bay added members to its board, including Susie Brekke, Joe Burkard, John Calewarts, Amy Croel-Perrien, Nicole Goodacre, and Melissa Van Gheem.
Excellence in Leadership elected Jenni Catron as its board president. Rob Kleman also was elected to the board.
Awards
Hospital Sisters Health System in Eastern Wisconsin announced Kelsey Frericks, an emergency department nurse and critical care trauma program coordinator at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, is 2021 Nurse of the Year.
Ann Thielman of Realty One Group Haven in Appleton earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation.
The UW-Oshkosh Alumni Association presented the Distinguished Alumni Award to Holly (Hahn) Brenner, Barbara Herzog, Scott Mahloch, and Oscar Mireles. Outstanding Young Alumni Awards went to John Ackerman, Christine Juhas, Thomas Kenote, Eric Saeger and Sarah Schettle. The Alumni Outstanding Service Award went to Jim Rath.
The United Way Fox Cities Wes Urch Volunteer Service Award recipients are David G. Voss Jr. and Patricia “Pat” Rickman.