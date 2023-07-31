New hires
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Michelle Muche as executive assistant and office manager. She most recently served as a licensed practical nurse with SSM Health.
St. Ignatius Catholic School announced Alexander Wolf as the new head of upper school.
Ledgevest Financial, Fond du Lac, announced it hired James Taylor as a financial advisor.
Keller, Inc., a design/build general contractor, announced the following hires, all at its Kaukauna location: Dakota Kuhnke as a carpentry craftsman; Dylan Buckholt as a building craftsman; Zach Boeckman as a flatwork craftsman; Eli Gerner as a carpentry craftsman; Jason Kolata as a footing/wall craftsman; Noah Goreckl as a carpentry craftsman; Victor Valinskas as a supervisor; Ethan Koeller as a youth apprentice; Abrahm Coronado as a youth apprentice; Andrew Jeffson as a youth apprentice; and Gage Stahmann as a steel shop youth apprentice. In addition, Cole Carroll was promoted to building leadman and Josh Hartzheim was promoted to expeditor.
The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce has brought on Areka Nieto as an outreach coordinator for the northeast region of the state.
Aron McDonald has joined The Stephenson National Bank & Trust as senior vice president, head of wealth management. McDonald brings more than 28 years of experience in the wealth management industry.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac welcomed Thomas Hinkamp, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, to SSM Health Dale Michels Heart & Vascular Care. In addition, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Day Stabilization Services has welcomed Jessica Garcia as an advanced practice nurse practitioner.
Expert Real Estate Partners welcomed new agents Kristine Hoban, Francisco Cabrera and Bryanna Gullickson.
Team Industries, Inc. announced the appointment of Greg Hammen as its new vice president of technical operations. He will oversee the engineering, quality, project management and IT departments.
McCarty Law LLP announced that Sara Micheletti has joined the law firm as an attorney and contract partner. Micheletti brings more than 13 years of experience in estate planning, guardianship, estate settlement and probate to the firm.
Smet Construction Services Corporation, a design/build general contractor serving Wisconsin and the upper Midwest, has recently hired three new team members. Amber Henderson joined as an architectural drafter and interior designer; Chad Valentyne joined as a construction site manager supporting on site construction operations; and Justin Moberg joined as construction field support.
Prevea Health welcomed Elizabeth Collis, a certified nurse-midwife at the Prevea Sheboygan Health Center.
Anne Sterletske joined McClone as a senior account executive & compliance specialist. Bobbi Verbeten is McClone’s newest senior account executive, specializing in self-funding and analytics.
First Business Bank welcomed Yoon Saechao as vice president - SBA Lending. Before joining First Business Bank, Saechao served as senior vice president and director of SBA Lending at Five Star Bank – California and held similar roles at Bank of the West and Wells Fargo.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. announced the addition of three new team members: Brent Alfredson, Doug Krueger and Ron Verhagen. Alfredson, a project manager, joins Hoffman with nearly 13 years of construction experience, most recently as an estimator and project manager for Altmann Construction, Inc. in Plover. Krueger joins the team as a field project manager. Verhagen joined the Hoffman team in 2022 as a design intern and has now been promoted to a full-time job captain.
ProCon welcomed Kelly L. Helein as vice president of business development. She joins an expanded leadership team, including Jeff Carew, a ProCon operations leader and former senior vice president, who was recently promoted to president for the Vireo Coatings business unit. In addition, Martin Rothe was promoted to president for the converting business unit and Brian Boulter was promoted to corporate administrative manager, converting business unit.
McMahon, a full-service engineering and architectural firm, has hired Daniel Ewart as an electrical engineer, Gerald Kudek as a public safety specialist, Dylan Rass as an architectural designer, Amy Sedlar as a survey technician and Susan Tucker as a water and wastewater designer.
Fox Cities Builders hired Dawn Nelson as senior human resources manager and Matthew Wied as concrete estimator.
Hospital Sisters Health System, a Catholic health ministry with operations in Wisconsin and Illinois, announced that Christine Woolsey has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer and will serve on the system’s executive leadership team.
Board appointments
Bellin Health Nephrology physician Chitra Bhosekar has been named to the board of the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.
Donna J. Hoppenjan, president and CEO of Mound City Bank, has been elected to serve as the 2023–2024 board chair of the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Also serving as officers on the WBA Board are: Chair-Elect Al Araque, SVP, director of consumer and private banking, Johnson Financial Group, Racine; Vice Chair Paul Northway, president and CEO, American National Bank – Fox Cities, Appleton; and Past Chair Dan Peterson, president and CEO, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, Marinette. Joining the board for three-year terms are Kelly Heroux, president and CEO, Peshtigo National Bank; Shay Horton, president and CEO, Cumberland Federal Bank; Anthony Nguyen, Minnesota/Wisconsin/Chicago regional bank director, SVP, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Milwaukee; and Bill Sennholz, CEO, Forward Bank, Marshfield.
The Fox Valley Technical College District Board Appointment Committee selected two new board members and reappointed two current members to fill upcoming openings on the FVTC District Board of Trustees. Justin Krueger of Appleton West High School’s special education department was reappointed to another three-year term. John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, was reappointed to another three-year term. Victoria Weiland, community member, was appointed to a three-year term. Mike Slowinski, superintendent of Kaukauna Area School District, was appointed to a one-year term.
Among members appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Green Ribbon Commission on Clean Energy and Environmental Innovation are: Pamela Boivin, executive director and loan officer at Woodland Financial Partners, Shawano; John Brogan, chief executive officer at the Bank of Kaukauna; and Andy Buck, director of government affairs for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7, Oshkosh.
Promotions
Miron Construction Co., Inc. recently promoted Henry Hecht to vice president, project management. Hecht has been with Miron for more than seven years, serving as project manager, senior project manager and project executive.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has named current professor Ryan Martin as dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. He has been associate dean for the past four years.
Bank First announced a number of promotions as well as the addition of a new team member. Kelsey Beaver recently rejoined the bank as retail banking officer at its Eighth Street office in Manitowoc. Kathryn Schmitz has been promoted to vice president – retail market manager. Jody Heus, assistant vice president – retail banker, joined Bank First’s Plymouth team through its merger with Hometown Bank in February 2023. Alyssa Schwerma has been promoted to retail banker and will be transferring to the Bank First office in Two Rivers.
Bank of Luxemburg announced the appointment of Darren Voigt as executive vice president/chief lending officer and DeAnna Tittel as chief operating officer. Voigt has been with the bank for almost a decade and previously was chief lending officer. Tittel has 25 years of experience in various operational roles within Bank of Luxemburg.
Transitions
Cruisers Yachts employee Ken Hayes retired after 51 years with the company. He started after high school and progressed through a variety of production and managerial positions. He served as director of customer service from 2005 until his retirement.
Awards
The Wisconsin Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators named Joel Clausing, special investigator at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan, as Fire Investigator of the Year.
Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah, announced its chief information officer John Kreul has been recognized by Constellation Research on its 2024 Business Transformation 150.
Shaun E. Donnelly, a 1968 graduate of Lawrence University who spent 36 years with the U.S. Foreign Service — including an appointment by President Bill Clinton to serve as a U.S. ambassador, was honored during the university’s reunion weekend with a Presidential Award.
Fortifi Bank announced that Gina Evans, senior vice president of private banking, has been honored as the 38th recipient of the Nancy A. Felhofer Leadership Award by Management Women, Inc. of Green Bay.