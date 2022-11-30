New hires
Hannah Schuchart was appointed as Oconto County district attorney.
Academic leader Frank Braun of the University of Arkansas–Little Rock will be the new dean of the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh starting Jan. 17.
Steve Tremel joined the Mulva Cultural Center as consulting officer, overseeing the development of the center’s restaurant and food offerings, membership and ticketing.
Insight Creative, Inc. hired Chue Vang as front-end web developer and Olivia Biskobing as marketing coordinator.
McCarty Law LLP hired Sadie Dupont as an attorney for its business and corporate law practice.
Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry, S.C. hired Sierra Zellner, an attorney with special interest in commercial law.
Fehr Graham hired Tom TeBeest as a senior project engineer at its Sheboygan office.
McMahon hired Tori Nider as a plan room employee and Paul Boening as a public management specialist.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired agent Aliya Almanza.
Immel Construction hired Tonia Gibeault as director of human resources, Chad McCray as superintendent, Samantha Martin as estimating coordinator, Tessa Shirley as operations coordinator and Steve Shulse as IT coordinator.
Dr. Michael W. Itagaki, an interventional radiologist, joined BayCare Clinic Radiology in Green Bay.
Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital welcomed neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Chabot to Holy Family Memorial Harbor Town Campus in Manitowoc.
Prevea Health added Dr. Yousaf Ajam to its neurological care teams in Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sturgeon Bay. Prevea also added neuropsychologist Dr. John Lace to the Prevea Allouez Health Center. Prevea Health added family medicine physicians Dr. Rory Fry and Dr. Hannah Tumilty at its Grand Chute center. Prevea also welcomed Dr. Patrick Riggle to the team of orthopedic surgeons in Sheboygan. Prevea Shawano Health Center added integrative medicine physician Dr. Yu-Chin Fang and nurse practitioner Stephanie Magnin.
Promotions
VPI, Inc. promoted Megan Gerl to vice president of community programs.
Community First Credit Union promoted Craig Gloudemans to senior vice president of finance.
Nezih Hasanoglu Jr. was named the first chief growth officer of M3 Insurance.
SECURA Insurance promoted Kevin Klestinski to chief underwriting officer and Mary Gronbach to vice president – investments.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac promoted Lisa McArthur to senior director of business attraction.
Bayland Buildings, Inc. promoted Miranda Collar to assistant controller and hired Megan Verhagen as a project manager assistant and Jack Grundmeier as an architectural drafter.
Keller, Inc., promoted Jon Sanger to building foreman and hired Jack DeGrave and Savier Rodriguez as building craftsmen at its Kaukauna location. The company also hired Michael Schumacher as a project manager at its Madison location.
All four members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket staff — Kyle Fargen, Tyler VanRossum, Jon Bellis and Noah Feinstein — were promoted. Fargen is now director of ticket sales; VanRossum is the new director-ticket operations; and Bellis and Feinstein are now senior ticket account managers.
Transitions
Judge Anthony Nehls was appointed to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1, filling a vacancy created by Judge Dale L. English’s retirement, effective Dec. 5. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.
Board appointments
Jewelers Mutual Group added Constance Bayne, who is retired from Liberty Mutual, to its board of directors.
Barbara Koldos, vice president-business development for New North Inc., was named to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access.
Mike Vogel, a commercial banking leader for Nicolet National Bank, joined the board of directors of New North Inc. He fills the board seat of Tim Schneider, who accepted the role of president and CEO of Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc.
Awards
Tiffanie Courtney of M3 Insurance was selected as the National Outstanding CSR of the Year by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. The award follows her selection as Wisconsin’s 2022 Outstanding CSR of the Year by the Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin (PIAW).
The 2022 J. J. Keller Founders Excellence Award went to Tom Ditzler, portfolio director in the company’s R&D division.
Alumni director Chris Gantner was presented with an honorary UWO alumna award from the UW-Oshkosh Alumni Association.
Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller, who launched the accelerator program gener8tor, were awarded the Excellence in Entrepreneurial Education “Triple E” award at the Wisconsin Early Stage Symposium.
Sarah Olejniczak, Title IX and compliance coordinator at St. Norbert College, was given a Golden Strength Award by Golden House in Green Bay.
Clint Schaefer, executive director of security for Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), received the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), established by the Department of Defense, in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Wisconsin National Guard and Reserve.
Jamie Wilcox, director of facilities for The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, was recognized at The Professional Association of Boys & Girls Clubs’ Midwest Leadership Conference with the Glen Permuy Contribution to the Profession Award. The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh 2023 Youth of the Year representative is Savana Pfeffer.
Foundations Health & Wholeness announced its 2022 Ethics in Action Award recipients are Rick Brunner, for his work making toys and supporting children in Brown County and Ukraine; Rhonda Chandler, for founding the organization Lovin’ The Skin I’m In; and Justis Tenpenny, for creating an inclusive community for people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Six New North executives received the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 award for 2023, including Coreen Dicus-Johnson, Network Health; Jeff House, Oneida ESC Group; Sharon Hulce, Employment Resource Group; Dave Kievet, Boldt; Michelle Schuler, Women in Technology Wisconsin; and Craig Wiedemeier, Werner Electric Supply, Inc.
St. Norbert College selected Chrystal Woller, Mike Counter and Faith Mertzig as its 2022 Founder’s Day Awards winners.
Pulse Young Professionals Network, a program of the Fox Cities Chamber, announced the 2022 class of Fox Cities Future 15 Young Professionals: Vaya Lauren Jones, ThedaCare and City of Appleton; Kristen Gondek, People of Progression; Nick Ross, Diverse & Resilient; Mike Slowinski; Kaukauna Area School District; Jacob Martin, Kaukauna Area School District; Katie Klema, Miller Electric; Meghan Cash, Appleton Police Department; Amanda Chavez, Go Valley Kids (Wisco Fam); Tom Lee, SECURA Insurance Company; Elizabeth Blohm, Miron Construction Co., Inc.; Scott Jensen, Hosking Insurance Agency, Inc.; Seth Merrill, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers; Joshua Hopkins, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office; Jennifer Busch, Community First Credit Union; and Teresa Knuth, NAI Pfefferle.
The Chamber of Manitowoc County announced its Future 15 awards: Abby Abbet, Hope House of Manitowoc County; Dan Berres, Roncalli Catholic Schools; John Biely, School District of Mishicot; Joseph DeBone, Bank First; Jess Duzeski, Manitowoc County; Melissa Hansen, School District of Mishicot; Natasha Khan, United Way Manitowoc County; Stephanie Lambert, Manitowoc County; Tyler Martell, Valders Area School District; Felicia Martin, Manitowoc County; Shauna Nischik, Lakeshore Technical College; Tomas Salinas, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union; Cathryn Schad, Skana Aluminum Company; Jade Schleis, The Crossing of Manitowoc County; and HaLeigh Zipperer, CLA.
Twenty-three emerging leaders from the New North were named to the inaugural cohort of the Forward 48 program. Of the current 23-person New North cohort of Forward 48, 14 identify as women and 11 as BIPOC. They are: Marlo Ambas, Manila Resto and Algoma Club; George Bastien, ISG; Eva Cruz Martinez, Casa ALBA Melanie; Megan Dickman-Renard, Dickman Media Group/The Business News; Shawn Dockry, State Farm; Jose Elijah, 4imprint; Alexander Graziano, From the Concrete Entertainment; Maggie Handler, Pierce Manufacturing; Carmen Hernandez, Schneider; Nou Huse, World Relief Fox Valley; Charlene Johnson, Associated Bank; Laura Jones, African Heritage Inc.; Chloe Kinderman, TitletownTech; Barbara Koldos, New North Inc.; Mai Krenzke, Oshkosh Corporation; Peter Lee, Us 2 Behavioral Health Care; Victoria McNeal, St. Norbert College; Drew Mueske, Hype Visual; Sarah Olejniczak, St. Norbert College; Tyrone Powell, Unext; Cynthia Sternard, Associated Bank; Jenna Thiel, Oshkosh Corporation; and Billy Weber, Thrivent.