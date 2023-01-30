New hires
Juan Corpus joins New North, Inc. as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion effective Feb. 6.
Adam N. Payne was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Lawrence University appointed Kenny Emmanuel Yarbrough as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation hired Payton Lehnherr as workforce development coordinator.
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative hired Karen Gefvert as director of public affairs, a new position for the advocacy organizations.
The Green Bay-based Mental Wellness Center hired Carrie Schatzman as senior clinician.
Emma Snyder became a program manager with gener8tor, working for the U.S. Venture Sustainability Accelerator program in Appleton.
Brandy O’Marro and Alex Patchak joined the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers front office team as banquet event manager and box office manager, respectively.
Fox Cities Builders hired Joel Harris as a superintendent and Cassie Becher-Sternitzky as a purchaser/estimator.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. hired Brian Sternberg as senior designer, Jerry Gmeiner as project manager, Dan Pecor as a senior job captain, Therese Flaherty as office manager/receptionist, Greg Gerbers as risk manager and Shelly Bradley as project administrator. Jeremy Jansen was promoted from intern to field engineer.
Gavin Celia joined McClone as an employee benefits risk advisor.
Expert Real Estate Partners added agent JayDe Dimmick.
Stephen Peters, Angela W. Peters and Lee Pritzl were added to the InitiativeOne team.
Optometrist Dr. Kimberly Schauland joined BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Green Bay. Dr. Chris Thompson and Dr. Aleem Bakhtiar, board-certified emergency physicians, are joining BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians.
Bellin Health Generations added OB/GYN physician Dr. Namratta Burmeister.
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS) added board-certified orthopedic surgeons Dr. Bryan Royce and Dr. Luke Fraundorf to its team in Oshkosh and the Fox Valley. Both doctors will see patients at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh and the OSMS Fox Valley clinic in Neenah.
Prevea Health hired nurse practitioners Beth Van Ess, Yang (Jo) Sun and Mariah Lau to its family of care at the Prevea Sheboygan Health Center.
Promotions
Rose Kilsdonk was promoted to vice president of communications for Community First Credit Union. Ryan Johanek joined Community First as vice president business lending.
Keller, Inc. promoted Sam Eiles to building leadman at its Kaukauna location and hired building craftsmen Michael Fitters in Madison and Aaron Grieger in Milwaukee.
Fox World Travel promoted Tina Husemoller to vice president of meetings and incentives and Jeff Saydah to director of global client solutions.
Eric Krause was promoted to residential flooring installation coordinator at H.J. Martin and Son, and the company’s Green Bay showroom added Aaron Hamning as estimator/measurer, Kaila Acker as project manager and Brandon Sorge as interior designer.
Transitions
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar retired Jan. 2. Former Deputy Secretary of the DVA James Bond was appointed to replace Kolar. Gov. Evers also appointed Kat Turner as Waupaca County District Attorney following District Attorney Veronica Isherwood’s resignation. Turner will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
Bert Sartori became the fourth-generation CEO of Sartori Cheese, following his father, Jim Sartori, who served as CEO for nearly 30 years.
Scott Stein of Leonard & Finco is retiring at the end of January after 22 years.
Chris Baichoo was appointed as WMEP Manufacturing Solutions’ new executive director/CEO. Tim Wiora, who previously served in this role from 2014-2022, will continue as CEO/executive director emeritus until his retirement July 5.
Lakeshore Technical College announced the following changes within college leadership: Tanya Boman was named interim vice president of instruction; Heidi Soodsma was named vice president of outreach; Shauna Nischik was named vice president of strategy.
Sheboygan Paint Company appointed its new President and CEO Paul Krueger, who began his role following the retirement of former President and CEO Peter Kirton.
Board appointments
Bridget M. Erwin, attorney and partner at Hager, Dewick & Zuengler, S.C. in Green Bay, was elected to the Aspiro Board of Directors.
Bay Bank recently selected Elaine Skenandore-Cornelius as its new board chair.
Road America appointed Mike Shank, team owner of Meyer Shank Racing, to its board of directors.
Awards
Current Young Professionals of the Greater Green Bay Chamber announced its 2023 Current Young Professionals Future 15 award winners: Bradley Burmeister, Green Bay Emergency Medicine Services; Vallari Chandna, UW-Green Bay; Megan Dickman-Renard, The Business News and Dickman Media Group; Cam Fuller, Jasmine Gordon, Jessica Adams Nelson and Sarah Olejniczak of St. Norbert College; Amanda Garcia, Casa ALBA Melanie; Ben Gunderson, Greater Green Bay YMCA; Ashley Heim and Joseph Kucksdorf, Bellin Health; Ashley Jones, Bellin Health Foundation; Bryan Schwebke, Paramount Performance; Justis Tenpenny, Napalese Lounge & Grille; and Jose Villa, Fox Communities Credit Union. The 2023 Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are Emily Jacobson, Green Bay Doulas; Tarlton Knight, The Tarlton Theatre; and Celeste Faye Parins, Voyageurs Bakehouse. The 2023 Next Generation Best Place to Work finalists are America’s Service Line LLC, Bellin Health and Breakthrough.
Fehr Graham announced Doug Fabian became a certified safety professional.
The recipients of The Fox Cities Chamber 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards are: Dennis Jochman, president and co-owner, Bechard Group, Inc., Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award; Marcia Erdman, marketing manager, First American/Evans Title, Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award; Laurie Butz, president and CEO, Capital Credit Union, ATHENA Leadership Award; and Terry Timm, senior vice president product manufacturing and operations, Thrivent Financial, Business Leader Hall of Fame.
The Green Bay Packers announced local nonprofit leader Rhonda Chandler, CEO and founder of the nonprofit Lovin’ the Skin I’m In, as the team’s recipient of the inaugural 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.
Both David Parker and Jeremy Rivard earned Modern Woodmen of America’s 2023 National Sales Conference trip to Lahaina, Hawaii. Rivard ranked No. 139; Parker ranked No. 69 in the society and was named to the prestigious Executive Club. Greg Schoemer earned Modern Woodmen of America’s SureStart Stage 1 distinction for meeting the production requirements during his first three months.
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College gave Ian Wilson the 2022 Soaring Recent Alumni Award and Ginelle Hussin the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Hager, Dewick & Zuengler, S.C., said attorneys Ryan D. Krumrie, Bridget M. Erwin and Emily E. Ames were selected as Rising Stars for 2022 by Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine.
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac announced its Future 5 recipients: Charlie Kudy, Village of Campbellsport; Michael Leb, LEB Insurance Group; Josh Michels and Becca Schumacher, Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc.; and Jon Venhuizen, SIA Insurance Services.