New hires
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce welcomed Colan Treml as its new economic development director.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation welcomed Erika Ritchie as public relations and communications manager.
McClone added industry veteran Will Robinson as business development executive focusing on the Green Bay area.
Settlers Bank added Shane Bodenheimer as assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer.
Modern Woodmen of America added Gregory Schoemer as a financial representative to the Sheboygan Falls area. Additionally, Douglas Olm and David Parker both qualified for Million Dollar Round Table membership in 2022.
Whittney Laue joined Fox Cities Builders as HR manager and Grant Hillaker was hired as building superintendent.
L.P. Mooradian Flooring Company welcomed Sophia Behm to the sales and design team.
Keller, Inc. hired Saul Gonzalez and Luis Cuevas as building craftsmen out of its Kaukauna location.
Bellin Health Ashwaubenon and Bellin Health Titletown added family medicine physician Dr. Ryan Berns and Bellin Health Green Bay & Clínica Hispana added family medicine physician Dr. Janelle Lee to their health care teams.
Prevea Health hired new physicians to its family medicine team in the Green Bay region. Dr. Pamela Falcon, Dr. Kirsta Hoffman and Dr. Crystal Lalonde will see patients at Prevea Health centers in Green Bay. Dr. Eric Rojo will see patients in De Pere. Prevea also added Dr. Sarah Weiss, who will see patients in Oostburg and Manitowoc, and nurse practitioner Anastasia Mathis, who will see patients in Manitowoc.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders added Douglas Coe as field manager.
Promotions
McMahon named Ben Hamblin, P.E., municipal and civil engineer; Phil Kleman, municipal and water resources engineer; Scott Manteuffel, construction services project manager; Andy Schmidt, P.E., municipal and water resources engineer; and Corey Schuh, P.E., transportation engineer as associates of the company.
Verve, a Credit Union, promoted Jordan Destree to assistant vice president of brand and design; Rema Momberg to vice president of human resources; and added Mindi Dunaway as vice president of business intelligence. Additionally, Karrie Drobnick, chief operating officer, earned one of 25 spots on the American Banker’s inaugural Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions list.
Community First Credit Union promoted Angela Skrobutanas to vice president of product marketing.
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) announced career advancements for professionals across the firm, including eight in Northeast Wisconsin. They are: Amber Drewieske, principal, Green Bay; Nate Logan, principal, Fond du Lac; Adam Mleziva, principal, Green Bay; Jordan Waech, principal, Sheboygan; Rob Zuengler, principal, Fond du Lac; Melissa Gerrits, signing director, Green Bay; Becky Meyer, signing director, Green Bay; and Kari Theis, signing director, Green Bay. Also, CLA ranked eighth in the Accounting Today Top 100 Firms list and was certified as a Great Place to Work.
Three medical experts at Green Bay-based BayCare Clinic — Dr. Daniel Budreau, Dr. Katrina Destree and Dr. Dan Miller — were named partners.
Transitions
Great Northern announced the following leadership succession plans effective Jan. 1: Jeff Michels was named chief executive officer, succeeding John Davis. Bill Calengor was named president, packaging/instore, filling the position vacated by Michels. Davis, who has served as CEO since 2009, was elected chairman of the board, succeeding Bill Raaths, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.
Following an extensive search, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College named Valarie Wunderlich as vice president of talent & culture. Wunderlich has been with NWTC since 2011.
Board appointments
The Wisconsin Airport Management Association named Rachel Engeler, assistant airport director at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, as its new president.
VPI, Inc. announced three new board members: Carolyn Pierre, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Mental Health Division; Tom Klister, Fore Development; and Brian Haddock, Nicolet National Bank.
Awards
NWTC presented Ian Wilson with the 2022 Soaring Recent Alumni Award. The 2012 NWTC grad started his own architecture firm, Nolan Carter Architectural Design.
The college also presented Ginelle Hussin, vision alignment leader for Georgia-Pacific, with the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Samuel Dick, a UWO Fox Cities student, was the No. 1 overall draft pick at the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s recent Internship Draft Day.
Hager, Dewick & Zuengler, S.C., announced attorneys Ryan D. Krumrie, Bridget M. Erwin and Emily E. Ames were selected as Wisconsin Super Lawyers magazine Rising Stars for 2022.
Julie Beyer, assistant vice president and risk management officer at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, received the WBA Lifetime Service Award.
Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital announced hospital nursing supervisor Tina Last as the winner of its DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award. Daniel F. Downey at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc is being honored this year by the corporation and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses for maintaining CCRN certification offered through AACN Certification Corporation for 35 years.
Rebecca McCormick, a financial advisor in Graystone Consulting’s Green Bay office, was named to The National Association of Plan Advisors’ 2022 list of Top Women Advisors.
The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation (WBF) presented its Financial Literacy Banker Award to Sue Krause of Fox Valley Savings Bank in Fond du Lac and Joshua Pauling of Farmers State Bank of Waupaca. Krause and Pauling also were honored with the certificate of excellence for exceeding 20 financial education presentations in their local communities during the 2021–2022 fiscal year. Other bankers were recognized for completing at least five financial education presentations: Karri Oelke, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Fond du Lac; and Beth Durow, Lisa Hower, Alyssa Manley, and Alicia Schneider, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, Marinette. The WBF Excellence in Financial Education Award was presented to Farmers State Bank of Waupaca; National Exchange Bank & Trust, Fond du Lac; Premier Community Bank, Marion; and The Stephenson National Bank & Trust, Marinette.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley named Rosanna Williams as its 2022-2023 Youth of the Year. The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh announced board member Lorie Bunke was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Hall of Fame.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin named Anne Patterson as 2022 Big Sister of the Year and Rick Dennis as 2022 Big Brother of the Year. Stan Redlin received a Lifetime Achievement Award.