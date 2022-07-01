New hires
Laurie A. Carter was inaugurated as Lawrence University’s 17th president in May.
Casa ALBA Melanie Hispanic Resource Center hired Amanda Garcia as its new executive director.
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative hired Julie Basich as director of corporate relations.
Fox World Travel hired Colleen Hughes as global sales director.
Werner Electric Supply hired Dave Piet as vice president of sales.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County hired Paige Hoppmann in the newly created role of director of mental health services.
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce welcomed Leadership Oshkosh alum Trina Woldt as the program’s new director following the retirement of Patti Andersen-Shew.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Anna Huck in the newly created role of events specialist.
Community First Credit Union added Steve Dill as vice president-business lending and Betty Kittell as portfolio manager. The company also named Jennifer Glovacki as vice president of investment services with Community First Financial Advisors. Barbara Berken has joined the team as senior vice president of branch and contact center operations, and Renee Petersen was promoted to senior vice president of operations.
Elevate97 hired Aaron Lorang as business development account executive and Grace Coady as account coordinator and promoted Maya Zorn to account coordinator.
Bank of Luxemburg added Ag Portfolio Manager Cassandra Baeten to its lending team.
Insight Creative hired Theresa Tebon as social media specialist and Jordan Leon as digital copywriter.
Tony Secinaro joined H.J. Martin and Son as a billing specialist and Brandon Micolichek was hired as a delivery driver for the company’s distribution center.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders added Daniel Buratto and Tyler Caserta to its coaching staff.
The Vollrath Company hired Walter Bates as east regional sales manager.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber hired Beth Jones Schnese as executive assistant to the president & CEO.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired agent Becky Jentsch.
Immel Construction hired Kate Sheblak as assistant project manager and Jeremy Wilson, Brian Laudolff, Austin Luck and Mark Serotzke as superintendents.
Promotions
The Boldt Company made several executive-level promotions: David Thomack to chief operating officer, Jeff Shipley to president of southern and western operations and Steve Lind to vice president and general manager of western operations. Boldt also hired Mike Brasser as vice president of national healthcare.
Network Health promoted Dr. Mushir Hassan to chief medical officer.
Mercury Marine hired Jamie Evans as vice president of marketing.
Fox Cities Builders promoted Jeremy Noll to senior commercial sales consultant and Jake Thiel to estimating/drafting manager.
BKD promoted Jason Grosh to managing director.
Greenfire Management Services promoted Joe Kolavo to project development manager and Mike Smith to senior project manager.
ThedaCare promoted Lynn Hollar to vice president of ThedaCare North Region.
Keller, Inc., promoted Mike Spindler to building leadman and hired Kayla Woldt as an assistant interior designer at its Kaukauna location. The company also hired Michael Guenther and Antonio Paz as footing/wall craftsmen.
Green Bay Area Catholic Education (GRACE) promoted GRACE St. John the Baptist School Principal Drew Mulloy to superintendent.
Certified audiologist Tracey Aukerman joined Hearing Center BayCare Clinic in Green Bay. Abigail Johnson, a nurse practitioner, is seeing BayCare Clinic Ear, Nose & Throat patients at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Transitions
Tony Violetta, formerly BayCare Clinic’s director of human resources, is BayCare’s new chief administrative officer, following Dr. Ashwani Bhatia’s acceptance of the role of chief executive officer. Former CEO Chris Augustian serves as president of clinic ventures.
Human Resources Consulting LLC announces leadership changes: Diane Biersteker, owner/president, moved into semi-retirement and Anne Wettstein, senior HR consultant and partner, is the new president. Nick Erler, senior HR consultant and partner, is the new vice president. Biersteker will stay on as a part-time executive HR consultant.
NEW Digital Alliance Director Kim Iversen has transitioned from her role with the organization. The Alliance plans to appoint a new coordinator and develop a narrower focus.
Board appointments
First Business Bank welcomed Robert Zemple to its Northeast Wisconsin Advisory Board.
The FVTC Foundation, Inc. has four new board members: Elizabeth Coleman, Silver Star Brands; Maggie Kauer, Culver’s; Tom Rheinheimer, Wautoma Area School District; and Philip Sabee, Miller Electric Mfg. Co.
The Green Bay Packers will present four board candidates for shareholder vote at July’s annual meeting: Kate Burgess of Elevate97, Michael Daniels of Nicolet National Bank, Mark Rourke of Schneider National, Inc., and Kurt Voss of AmeriLux International.
Jewelers Mutual Group added John A. Green of Lux Bond & Green and Niveet Nagpal of Omi Privé fine jewelry to its board of directors.
Literacy Green Bay added Joe Burkard, John Calwarts, Melissa Van Gheem, Nicole Goodacre and Susie Brekke to its board.
New North Inc. added board members Aaron Popkey of the Green Bay Packers and John Verich of Oshkosh Corp.
Oneil & Associates appointed William Whistler as its new chairman of the board.
Awards
OSMS rheumatologist Dr. Suraiya Afroz was a medical honoree and her patient, Allison Alberts, was the adult honoree at the Walk to Cure Arthritis event in June.
Anna Futter, a production lead at Menasha Packaging Company, received the Excellence in Mentorship Award from GPS Education Partners (GPSEd).
Alison Heiser, principal of the Neenah-based Alison Heiser Associates, LLC, along with her co-author Mary O’Connor Shaw, received a 2022 Nautilus Book Award for the book “FrameShifting.”
UW-Oshkosh senior and Hortonville native Devan Hohn took first place at college business startup pitch competition The Pitch for her Rising Phoenix Martial Arts school for youth and adults. Hohn also earned the top prize at the Culver’s Business Model Competition at UW-Oshkosh.
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President and CEO Maria Van Laanen was honored at the 2022 Broadway League Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management (Samuel J. L’Hommedieu Award).
Nercon Conveyors high school apprentices Houston Rude (gold) and Aubrey Williams (silver) earned medals and scholarships at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Tech Challenge.
Anthony Edward Snyder, CEO of the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, received the 2022 UW-Oshkosh College of Business Outstanding Alumni Award.