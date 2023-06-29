New hires
McClone Insurance recently announced several hires. Mary Bishop joined the employee benefits department as a senior account executive; Liesl Jackson is returning to the company as an account executive in commercial lines; Nick Paustian will manage general accounting; Sarah Basler has joined the personal lines team, providing administrative support to the department; and Billie Jo VerHaagh has joined as a senior account executive in the benefits department.
Kelly Hicks has joined the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region as a donor services manager. She previously spent 18 years with Youth Go, the last 15 as executive director.
Miron Construction Co., Inc. hired Wade Uhlenbrauck as vice president of business development for its industrial market.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Carol Demko as Florence County Register of Deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Laurie Boren. Demko will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.
Keller, Inc. announced promotions and hires for its Kaukauna location. Those promoted were Shane Ahrens to building foreman and Trever Johnson to flatwork leadman. Hired were Eric Bauman as an architect; Darwin Torres and Ryan Taddy as flatwork craftsmen; Christian Steiner as a delivery driver; Jaden Lopez as a carpentry craftsman; and Dan Wagner, Ty Gansebom, Jacob Dyce, Ernesto Sanchez and Jake Ehrfurth as interns.
The WMC Litigation Center, an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, announced that Nathan Kane joined the organization as deputy director.
Kevin Gaw joined Lawrence University as the Riaz Waraich Dean of the Career Center and Center for Community Engagement and Social Change.
Trevor Lord has joined The Boldt Company as the director of business development for its northern operations division, concentrating on Green Bay and Appleton.
ThedaCare announced Barbara Beuscher joined the organization as chief philanthropy officer and senior vice president. Beuscher will lead the ThedaCare Family of Foundations. ThedaCare also announced Mira Iliescu-Levine will join the organization as chief medical officer of network development and innovation.
Moraine Park Technical College has selected Douglas Hamm to serve as the next vice president of teaching and learning. Hamm will assume the responsibilities held by Jim Eden, who retired June 30.
The SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic welcomed Sean Hedican, a board-certified urologist. He is now accepting patients in Fond du Lac and Waupun. Additionally Karly Reiser was welcomed as a family medicine nurse practitioner. Ryan Pizinger, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is now serving SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic patients at SSM Health Plaza A, 421 Camelot Drive, Fond du Lac, and Ripon Community Hospital, 845 Parkside St.
Lakeshore Technical College has named Joseph Walter as vice president of instruction.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber welcomed Lisa Jossart as business retention and expansion manager. Jossart replaces Eric DeKorne, who was promoted to vice president of development in December 2022.
Attorney Craig Kubiak has joined Amundsen Davis’ business litigation service group in Appleton.
Valley VNA Senior Care named Tracy Nikolai as director of marketing and development and Carolina Bryant as director of human resources.
The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce added Jessa Michie as supplier diversity program manager and Alexis Hernandez as South Central Wisconsin outreach coordinator.
Prevea Health welcomed internal medicine physician Divya Hotchandani to the Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center at 1860 Shawano Ave., Green Bay.
Elisabeth Thomsen is the new executive director for the American Cancer Society, Milwaukee and drives development and implementation of the American Cancer Society’s mission alongside comprehensive income strategies across the state of Wisconsin.
Fehr Graham announced the hiring of Kyleen Bruckner as an environmental health and safety specialist.
Cullen Peltier has been hired as the new city administrator/clerk-treasurer of the city of New Holstein.
The Wisconsin GLO women’s basketball team named Patrick Doherty as head coach.
H.J. Martin and Son announced the addition of Wally Pingel as digital marketing strategist.
Johnson Financial Group announced Ed Blaney has joined as vice president, private banking regional manager for the northeast region.
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce welcomed Blaz Daul as marketing and communications coordinator and Brianna Gonnering as special events coordinator.
Board appointments
The Cofrin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay welcomed alumnus Jim Filter to its advisory board. Filter is executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics at Schneider.
The Green Bay Packers will present four candidates for shareholder vote at July’s annual meeting to join its board of directors: LeRoy Butler, Laurie Radke, Sachin Shivaram and Christopher Stiles.
Sam Statz, president and owner of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc., has joined the YMCA of the Fox Cities corporate board following 13 years on the Appleton YMCA board; Statz served as Appleton board president from 2019-2021.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Council of Trustees recently announced new members: Ashwani Bhatia, chief executive officer and chief medical officer for BayCare Clinic, and Brighid Riordan, chief executive officer of Nsight.
Transitions
Streu’s Pharmacy Bay Natural announced Nicole Schreiner has recently taken over duties as CEO from Jeff Kirchner. Schreiner, who has been with Streu’s for 25 years, is a co-owner with Kirchner and Jane Kozicki — siblings who are part of the family that has owned and operated Streu’s Pharmacy for nearly 70 years. Kirchner will stay on as vice president. Kozicki will continue to serve as quality assurance director and lead on Streu’s nursing services.
Promotions
Prophit Co. recently announced four promotions. Nathan Walasek, formerly web design/development lead, has been promoted to senior web developer/videographer. Dustin Onesti has been promoted from web developer/systems administrator to senior PHP developer/system administrator. Taylor Salm has been promoted to graphic designer, and Jared Ramirez was promoted to copywriter and editor.
The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh announced that Katie Talken has been named the director of Hyde Community Center starting this fall. She has been with the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh for more than eight years, most recently as director of development and strategic initiatives.
The Rev. Terra Winston-Sage has been appointed Lawrence University’s next Julie Esch Hurvis Dean of Spiritual and Religious Life and university chaplain. Winston-Sage is a 2000 Lawrence graduate who has served as associate dean since 2018.
Kelly Dvorak has recently been promoted to chief legal counsel for Bank First. Dvorak joined Bank First in 2017 as general counsel and corporate secretary and accepted an expanded role with the management of the bank’s compliance team in 2022.
The following faculty members were approved by the board of trustees for tenure and promotion at St. Norbert College. Promoted to associate professor were: AnaMaria Seglie Clawson, English; Jamie Karp Waroff, music; James Harris, business administration-marketing; and Kathleen Garber, chemistry. Promoted to full professor: Eric High, music; Karen Park, theology and religious studies; and Yi-Lan Niu, music.
Awards
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced Anne Jackson and Cathie Tierney as recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award.
Wisconsin Business World — a program of WMC Foundation — announced the winners of its inaugural Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology Awards. Winning high school educators were Roy Ward – Webster School District (first); Scott Christy – Green Bay School District (second); and Melanie Shimek – Manitowoc School District (third). Winning middle school educators were: Craig Cegielski – Eleva-Strum School District (first); Heather Kiefer – Slinger School District (second); and Jon Larson – Little Chute School District (third).
Hospital Sisters Health System announced the 2022 Nurse of the Year award winners: Kelly Prochnow, St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay – Critical Care; Nichole Frisch, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay; Alison Bahr, St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan; and Misty Reed, St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls.
Alan Braatz, a UW-Whitewater accounting student and Appleton resident, received the 2023 Accounting Student Award from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
The Purple Ribbon Awards created by Theresa’s Fund, DomesticShelters.org honored Jodi Nuthals-Mikulsky, the shelter coordinator with Golden House in Brown County, with the Program/Shelter Employee of the Year Award.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Cities Realty announced that Barbara Coniff has become a licensed real estate broker in Wisconsin.
Harold Jordan, a 1972 graduate and longtime supporter of Lawrence University, and John F. Bergstrom, executive chairman of Bergstrom Corporation, received honorary doctorate degrees at Lawrence’s 2023 Commencement exercises June 11. Jordan, a former chair of the board of trustees, delivered the keynote address.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Chaplain Peter Capoyianes was awarded the April 2023 Donation Advocate Super Hero Award from UW Organ and Tissue Donation. He was recognized for his support of two families during the week leading up to Good Friday.