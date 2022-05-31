New hires
Martin Systems Inc. announced Cory Peters was named president. Former president Michael Martin will take on the role of CEO.
The board of directors of the Door County Economic Development Corp. selected Michelle Lawrie as the next executive director of the organization. Lawrie replaces Steve Jenkins, who left the organization in January.
Djuanna Kath was named executive director of the Thompson Center on Lourdes.
Jessica Boling was selected to serve as the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority assistant deputy executive director.
April Zuberbier joined Community First Credit Union as senior vice president of investments and insurance, and Renee Peterson was promoted to senior vice president of operations.
Samir Datta joined Lawrence University as vice president of finance and administration.
Sara Stenz joined Secura Insurance as vice president–controller.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Sarah Van Buren as director of business intelligence.
Curative Connections hired Kari Moody as director of donor engagement and marketing.
Jo-Ellen Fairbanks was named superintendent of Luxemburg-Casco School District.
Eric Sparr was appointed to serve as Winnebago County district attorney.
Employment Resource Group hired Anne Fields as director of recruitment, Catherine Stern as director of recruitment and Arianna Murto as research specialist.
Northern Sky Theater hired Lisa Schlenker as production company manager and resident designer.
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative hired Melissa Haen as marketing and events manager.
Ayres added Phillip Van Zeeland as an architectural designer in its Ashwaubenon office.
The Bay Area Workforce Development Board hired Jonathan Gutierrez as program assistant and April Stevenson as fiscal assistant. Mistine Habeck was promoted to controller.
Nurse practitioner Ashley Feistel and diabetic educator Amanda Smith joined the internal medicine department at Primary Care Associates of Appleton.
Elizabeth L. Dickson Michelson, a gynecologic oncologist, will join Aurora BayCare Gynecologic Oncology. Samantha Klinkner, a certified family nurse practitioner, will join Aurora BayCare Cardiology in Two Rivers. Mackenzie Zuleger, a certified family nurse practitioner, is seeing patients at Aurora Health Center in Two Rivers. Physician assistant Ethan Shaver is seeing patients at Aurora Health Center in Sturgeon Bay.
Kate Peterson Abiad will coach the Wisconsin GLO Professional Women’s Basketball Team for the 2022 season.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired agent Kristine Hoban.
Promotions
Geraldine Sanapaw was named chief academic officer of the College of Menominee Nation.
Signa Meyers was promoted to vice president of operations for Rogers Behavioral Health’s Northern Service Area.
L.P. Mooradian Flooring promoted Heidi Hoffman to vice president of operations.
The Boldt Co. announced promotions: Doug Dulin, vice president of strategy development; Mark Nolta, vice president of corporate estimating and preconstruction; and Rob Branyan, vice president of labor relations.
Fehr Graham promoted Doug Fabian to senior project EHS scientist.
Jenni Dolata was named retail lending officer at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust Oconto office.
Woodward Radio Group Top 40 (CHR) station 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ) named Reed Petitpren its afternoon host and digital content creator and Edgar Ybarra its music director and midday host.
Transitions
Garth Wicinsky stepped into the role of president and CEO of Secura Insurance. Wicinsky was selected for the role in November 2021 when previous president and CEO Dave Gross announced his retirement.
Kim O’Brien will be stepping down as executive director of the Nonprofit Leadership Initiative after a replacement is hired.
Board appointments
First Business Bank added Komel Mehta, co-owner of Triangle Manufacturing Co., to its advisory board at its Northeast Wisconsin location.
Oshkosh Corp. appointed retired Gen. David Perkins to its board of directors.
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents appointed Dana Wachs, Jennifer Staton and Angela Adams to the board.
Legacy Private Trust Co. appointed Marissa Downs to its board of directors.
Ace Champion was appointed to NWTC’s Educational Foundation Board.
Laurie Carter of Lawrence University and Mary Goggans of Encapsys were elected to the ThedaCare board of trustees. Goggans also was appointed to the Great Northern board of directors.
Jewelers Mutual added John A. Green and Niveet Nagpal to its board of directors.
Awards
The UW System gave a 2022 Regent Scholar Award to John Chan, an assistant professor of chemistry at UW-Oshkosh.
Kevin Mueller was presented with the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh Professional Service Award. Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh board member Lorie Bunke received a certificate of achievement. Tim Foust was awarded the J.R. Vette Friend of Youth Award. Ginger Wolff-Anderson was presented with the Award of Merit for her volunteer work.
St. Norbert College graduate Laurel Last was named as the Helfenstein Soup Council’s 2022 Environmental Hero for her work with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Leadership Alumni Committee named Tracy Qualmann as the 2022 recipient of the Donald G. Jones Leadership Alumni Award.
Brian P. Ruh, an agent for New York Life in New Holstein, and Bradley L. Ruh, an agent in Green Bay, both earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2022.
Six J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. transportation professionals achieved the designation of Certified Transportation Professional by the NPTC Institute: John Halambeck, Daren Hansen, Eric Kind, Roderick Malone, Bob O’Connell and Adam Reynolds.
Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Advocacy Award: Marinette County Victim/Witness Coordinator Mary Falkenberg and Green Bay Police Detective John Peters.
Entrepreneur and business owner Bridget Krage O’Connor was named the inaugural executive in residence of the UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership.
America’s Service Line truck driver Carmen Anderson was presented with the keys to a new Volvo VNL760 70˝ sleeper specially wrapped to help raise awareness of Special Olympics. Anderson has logged more than 2 million accident-free miles and was named a Women in Trucking’s Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2021.