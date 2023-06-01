New hires
ActionCOACH has hired former business owners Toomas Mitt and Kevin Crosby. Mitt has extensive entrepreneurial and business management expertise gained through a 30-year career in technology. Crosby has nearly 15 years of experience in the environmental services arena, primarily in processing and transportation of wastes.
Prevea Health announced Erin Broda, CNM, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Manitowoc Health Center. Kaitlyn Sharboneau, APNP, FNP-C, joined the team of primary care physicians and providers at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Health Centers in Oconto Falls, Suring, Gillett, Mountain and Lena. Mikaela Vollmar, PA-C, has joined the HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Mountain Health Center in Mountain.
Phil Betz will join Lawrence University as vice president for enrollment management. Since 2021, Betz has served as vice president for enrollment management at Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.
Lisa Cribben joined Hawkins Ash CPAs as a partner specializing in valuation, transaction advisory, business transition planning and litigation services.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center welcomes Doug Tiede and Sherry Rougeux to its senior leadership team. Tiede will become chief audience development officer. Rougeux has been named senior manager of business engagement.
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford announced the appointment of Anindita (Andy) Anaam as the new manager for communications and public engagement for the City of Appleton.
Red Shoes Inc. announced the hires of Pam Henson as a business strategist, Jennifer Thurlow as media coordinator and Reagan Fritts as an account assistant.
Fox World Travel has hired Matt Yoak as director of business travel operations (domestic reservations). Jeremy Dyken has been promoted to vice president of information technology.
Steve Raspotnik has joined Community First Financial Advisors as a registered financial advisor serving members through CUSO Financial Services.
Graystone Consulting has added Lori Harris as a director of business development. Drew Cleereman, an institutional consulting associate in the firm’s wealth management office in Green Bay, has earned the accreditation of certified financial planner. Additionally, Jake Williquette, a financial advisor and institutional consultant, has been named to the 2023 Top Retirement Plan Adviser list.
Martin Systems Inc. has named David Arrowood as vice president of finance. Arrowood moves into this newly-created role as the company expands and grows.
Kundinger has hired Luke Moravec as a system engineer.
Harbor House, the domestic and sexual violence agency in the Fox Cities, announced the hiring of its new CEO, Kristina Kishbaugh.
McMahon has hired Mark Jorgensen and Mark Wiegert as public safety specialists and Kelley Woldanski as a public management specialist. Jorgensen has been a master electrician for more than 20 years and will work as a commercial building inspector. Wiegert comes to McMahon after 29 years with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office. Woldanski serves as the director of people and culture for the city of Pewaukee and will retain this position in addition to her role at McMahon.
Sarah Smith has joined the National Division team at H.J. Martin and Son as the newest project coordinator.
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced the hiring of Andrea Fencl as communications specialist.
Verve, a Credit Union, announced the hiring of Cari Larsen as controller. Larsen comes to Verve from Byline Bank, where she served as vice president and accounting manager.
Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, announced the hiring of Betsy Horton as the organization’s chief financial officer and Susan Sachatello as chief marketing officer.
Expert Real Estate Partners welcomed Kensy Nunez and Peyton Kloehn as new agents.
Bethany Wiskow has joined Fox Cites Builders as architectural drafter/interior designer.
FyterTech Nonwovens announced that Jon-Michael Raymond has joined the company as senior vice president, global sales and marketing. He will oversee FyterTech’s commercial organization, including field sales, marketing and customer experience teams.
The Sheboygan Area School District has named Jacob Konrath as superintendent of the district. Konrath has been with the district for 17 years, most recently serving as assistant superintendent of student and instructional services.
The Wrightstown Community School District has named Andy Space as its new district administrator, replacing Carla Buboltz, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Space is currently superintendent of the Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine School District.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed former State Rep. Don Vruwink to commissioner of railroads. It fills a vacancy created by Yash Wadhwa’s resignation, effective March 1.
Board appointments
Envision Greater Green Bay elected three new members to its 24-person board of directors: Chris Davis, Green Bay police chief; Mathew Dornbush, dean of the Cofrin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay; and Susan Garot, executive director of the Green Bay Botanical Garden. They replace retiring board members John Katers, dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology at UW-Green Bay; William Galvin, retired Green Bay police executive; and Lee Bouche, retired CEO of the Employee Resource Center.
Promotions
Triangle Manufacturing Company, an Oshkosh-based industrial bearings and metal components manufacturer, has promoted Randy Zeimet to president. An engineer, Zeimet joined the company in 2008 as director of production design, later serving as director of engineering and vice president of engineering.
Viking Electric promoted Brett Wilson to vice president of contractor sales, Dean Dobitz to vice president of industrial sales, and Steve Sass to director of sales operations.
Immel Construction announced the promotion of superintendents Randy Riutta and Jim Kobe. Riutta, who has more than 30 years of construction experience, is now general superintendent. Kobe, who has more than two decades of experience, was named general superintendent – retail.
CESA 7 Board of Control named Shelly Bishop as the organization’s next Head Start director. Bishop has worked in the CESA 7 Head Start program since 2007 in positions including teacher, child development manager and children’s services director.
Prairie States Enterprises, Inc., the Sheboygan-based third-party administrator of self-funded employee health benefit plans, has announced the promotion of James O’Brien from director of sales to vice president of sales.
Bayland Buildings promoted Luke Patterman to senior drafter, Andy Bowers to project estimator, Adam Mohen to project manager, Joe Misewitch to project superintendent, and Ben Daoust to project superintendent. In addition, the company hired Kenny Reynolds as a purchasing agent and Barnaby Tomazevic as a project manager.
Transitions
Tom McDermott is retiring after seven years as a consultant with the Small Business Development Center at UW Oshkosh.
Jonathan Laun retired from the Road America Board of Directors in April after 44 years. He was chairman of the board from 1990 to 2018 and the longest serving board member.
Karen Nichols has resigned as executive director of the Manitowoc Chamber of Commerce. She joined the chamber in August 2003.
Awards
Lakeshore Technical College has chosen Sandra Hyer, a nursing student, as its Wisconsin Technical College System Ambassador for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Bellin Health’s Mark Husen was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame April 23. Husen began his tenure with Bellin Health more than 25 years ago as an athletic trainer. He has been a member of WATA since 1998 and in 2017 received the organization’s Distinguished Service Award.
Ben Rehme, journeyman tool and die maker at AriensCo in Brillion, has been named the recipient of the Fox Valley Technical College 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award. Rehme earned an associate degree in industrial welding in 2012.
St. Norbert College senior Brianne DeLain took first place in the collegiate “Pitch!” competition. Her pitch was a rainwater collection system for recreational vehicles. She won $10,000, plus $15,000 of in-kind services.
Pat Dondlinger was named the 2023 recipient of the Felician Award for Excellence in Volunteer Service at Felician Village.
Moraine Park Technical College has named Vernon Jung as its 2023 Distinguished Alumnus. Jung graduated from Moraine Park in 1983 with a degree in machine tool technics and is principal at Team Technologies.
Seven emerging leaders from the New North region have been selected to the statewide cohort of the Forward 48 leadership program. The seven-person cohort from New North, who will join 73 other leaders from across Wisconsin, includes: Andrea Aurigue, Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation; McKenzie Clemons, McClone; Juan Corpus, New North, Inc.; Eric Guzowski, JPMorgan Chase Bank; Maria Padilla, Greater Green Bay Chamber; Marsha Uutela, College of Menominee Nation; and Lexi Woerishofer, ThedaCare.