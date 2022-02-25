New hires
Jay O. Rothman was named UW System president. Rothman, chairman and CEO of the law firm Foley & Lardner LLP in Milwaukee, succeeds interim President Tommy Thompson. Rothman’s appointment begins June 1.
Lakeside Packaging Plus appointed CEO Rob Servais, who replaces CEO Margaret Winn, who retired in February.
Prevea Health hired Pam Berth as the director of business development and strategic partnerships. Jason Helgeson was promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer.
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital appointed Shana McClone as chief nursing officer.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired Jake Anderson as director of operations. It also hired three new agents: Mike Schierenbeck, Eric Grant and Sean Mlodzik.
Creative Business Services/CBS Global hired Steve Ford as executive vice president heading up its new Oshkosh office.
Sustana hired Jeffrey Crawford as vice president of sustainability.
Tifanie Tremble joined The Stephenson National Bank & Trust as vice president and director of treasury management, and Erin McCormick was named vice president and retail market manager.
Wolf River Community Bank hired Tom Pennings as senior vice president–chief commercial banking officer and Karl Spaay as assistant vice president–credit operations manager.
Shopko Optical hired Jennifer Nobui as its chief marketing officer.
BW Packaging Systems, the packaging equipment arm of Barry-Wehmiller, hired Michelle Brysonas global sustainable packaging leader.
Fox World Travel hired Kelly Leith as human resources director.
Charles Sepers Jr. joined the city of Appleton as health officer.
Community Living Solutions hired Erin Willems as construction project engineer.
Endowment Wealth Management hired Abigail Buhler as assistant wealth administrator.
Four attorneys joined von Briesen & Roper, s.c.: Samantha J. Emro, Alexander R. Karana, Sarah L. Laughlin and Anthony S. Wachewicz III.
VVH & Associates hired Jason Londo as a senior manager and Justin Schmitt as a manager. Tim Eiting was promoted to manager.
Joe Ayrault, former manager of the Carolina Mudcats, was named manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He replaces Matt Erickson, who was promoted to assistant hitting and infield coach for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Timber Rattlers also added Jessica Amo as social media and merchandise manager and Jared Klein as graphic designer.
Nikki Beseler joined BrandDirections as HR specialist/bookkeeper.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region hired Cindy Hoffman as donor services and finance coordinator and Ryn Nason as donor services and gift planning coordinator.
Blue Door Consulting hired Rebekah Bianco as content marketing consultant, Kari Sain as associate marketing consultant and Madison Smith as marketing coordinator.
Woodward Radio Group Active Rock radio station RAZOR 94.7/104.7 (WZOR) named Jake Calgaro its new midday host and digital content creator for WAPL and WZOR, replacing Kaytie, who is moving off air as Woodward’s digital content coordinator.
Keller Inc. hired Nolan Theissen and Lukas Celis as building erection craftsmen and Sam Waite as a carpentry craftsman at its Kaukauna location. Additionally, Steve Klessig of Keller received the Wes Meilahn Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin.
Immel Construction hired Ali Court as controller and Lorry Phillips as project coordinator.
Dr. Ryan Woods, a non-operative sports medicine physician with Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic, began providing services at Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna.
Promotions
The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative promoted Tim Trotter to CEO. Additionally, the DBA re-elected three directors to its board: Steve Bodart of Compeer Financial, Greenleaf dairy farmer Kevin Collins and Bob Nagel of Holsum Dairies in Hilbert.
Nick Ariens was promoted to executive vice president of the newly created Americas Region of AriensCo.
Josh Kilgas was promoted to vice president of resource development at United Way Fox Cities.
Marian University promoted Jason Bartelt to interim vice president for enrollment management, Tony Draves to interim athletic director and Kathleen Candee to interim senior vice president for advancement and alumni relations.
Julie Redders was named vice president of marketing at M3 Insurance. M3 also added seven new shareholders: Elizabeth Dettman, Brad Winchester, Brian Meyer, Chris Halverson, Jeff Anderson, Katie Ott and Tom Schmidt.
Tiffany May was named a principal at Berghammer Construction.
Julie Heiberger became a minority owner of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, named Kaitlyn Kenealy of Kenealy Counseling as the 2021 YP of the Year. Joe Fenrick of Fond du Lac Public Schools, Jackie Runge of South Hills Golf & Country Club, Hannah Scherer of Michels Corp. and Jason Zellner of First Weber/Winfield Homes were named as Future 5 recipients.
Bradon Wiggins was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s 2021-2022 Youth of the Year winner.
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh nursing grad Pamela Fleming was given the Wisconsin Nurses Association Future Nursing Leader Award for fall 2021 at the UWO College of Nursing Recognition Ceremony.
North Shore Bank mortgage loan officer Amy DeMain was recognized as Affiliate of the Year by the Door County Board of Realtors.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles hosted a GET one, GIVE one blanket campaign in December. He raised more than $14,000, and over 300 blankets will be donated to senior communities across Wisconsin.
Transitions
Associated Banc-Corp announced that EVP/Chief Financial Officer Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles will retire later this year. Del Moral-Niles will continue in his role until a successor is in place.
The Door County Economic Development Corp. board of directors accepted the resignation of Executive Director Steve Jenkins, effective June 3. Jenkins will assist in the transition process.
Kaukauna Area School District selected Menasha High School principal Mike Slowinski as the district’s next superintendent, effective July 1 when Mark Duerwaechter steps down after leading Kaukauna schools for 10 years and serving 34 years in education.
Door County Land Trust announced the departure of Executive Director Tom Clay, who has led the organization during the past five years.
Board Appointments
Waupaca Foundry President, COO and CEO Mike Nikolai is the new chairman of the board of directors for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.
Becky Bartoszek, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, was named chair-elect for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives board of advisers. Bartoszek will serve as chair-elect for two years and then assume the role of chair for the WCCE, where she will lead its board of advisers.
Oshkosh Area United Way appointed two new board members: Jonelle Simon, Amcor Flexibles, and Houa Xiong, UW-Oshkosh.
Jodi Schoerner of Masters Gallery Foods and Vanessa Wellens of Amcor joined the board of directors of New North Inc.